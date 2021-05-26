3 free Memorial Day weekend concerts kick off this year's Piccolo Spoleto Festival

Three live music showcases Memorial Day weekend kickoff the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, a more accessible local happening that occurs in conjunction with its counterpart Spoleto Festival.

The first, a replacement of sorts for the traditional Sunset Serenade by the Charleston Symphony in front of the Old Exchange Building, is 6 p.m. May 28 in Cannon Park.

Charleston Fanfare will celebrate "Charleston's iconic musical traditions," and the announced lineup includes the Charleston Symphony's brass players along with song and dance sisters Gracie & Lacy.

Festivalgoers can dedicate their full Saturday to Spoleto but then return to Piccolo if they so wish on Sunday with the newly introduced Classical Promenade at Hampton Park.

Designed in the midst of COVID-19, this pandemic-friendly concert will feature classic musicians performing in different "stations" around the park. Guests can then embark upon a leisurely stroll that will be punctuated by the ongoing performances.

The music starts at 6 p.m., when the sun begins its descent and breezes start to brush by and chase away some of that Charleston humidity.

Among performers will be Yuriy Bekker and the Charleston Symphony string quartet; a trio led by Charleston Symphony principal flutist Jessica Hull-Dambaugh; and "Social Distance-SING" with Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera founders Leah Edwards and Dimitri Pittas.

Then, to wrap up the holiday weekend, there will be a Memorial Day Concert, also in Hampton Park. There at 3 p.m., the Charleston Concert Band will perform a program of patriotic marches and show tunes and Mayor John Tecklenburg will deliver remarks.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

All events are free, and there will be more to come as Piccolo Spoleto extends through June 13. For the full schedule of events, visit piccolospoleto.com.