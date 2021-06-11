Spoleto Review: Ephrat Asherie

A soft light came up on two dancers standing close together, still, center stage.
As the audience hushed, they began clapping alternating beats, starting simply and evolving more complexity with each layered rhythm. Their arms swung between each other like Double Dutch ropes as they circled.
Stepping with intricate footwork and percussive hits, their invigorating soundscape soon joined by the musicians—two percussionists along with a pianist and bassist seated downstage right—bursting into a lively swing, all bathed in a vibrant orange light.
Premiering at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in 2018, choreographer Ephrat Asherie’s “Odeon,” co-created with her brother Ehud as musical director, felt at home in Spoleto Festival USA’s Rivers Green venue.
Much like the score from composer Ernesto Nazareth that blended romantic classical piano with Afro-Brazilian rhythms, the movement, performed by a company of six dancers, was a robust hybrid of styles, ranging from street and hip hop, to Vogue, club, breaking and Latin social dance.
A number of duets featured Capoeira-like encounters: one dancer swinging a leg perilously close as the other dove, rolling to the floor just before contact, or flipping into a gravity-defying inversion to recover with ease and prepare their own advance. While it was clear the performers had their specialties, they moved through the variety of movement with energy and enthusiasm.
The piece was composed primarily of small group vignettes and solos interspersed with moments of full company dancing. Most sections were separated with interactions between the performers in silence that felt stark and, at times, isolating compared to the exuberant richness of music just seconds before.
These transitional moments were filled with gestural conversations. No words were spoken, but exaggerated body language said volumes: a somber slouching of the shoulders, a passive-aggressive head tilt, a comedic arched eyebrow and confident lift of the chin. In mirroring the everyday these portions contained an amount of poignancy, reflecting intimacy that was rare through so many months in and out of quarantine this past year.
Due in part perhaps to the mixing of styles, both musical and movement, and the fragmented structure, watching “Odeon” felt like riding a wave. Through sections the momentum would build, but it was always pulled back just before the crest, keeping the audience in a state of anticipation for the next rise.
When the swell did crash, it was all the more exhilarating. Once such moment was when audience favorite Ousmane “Omari Mizrahi” Wiles was voguing midway through the evening. Having donned glittering arm-length sleeves, his arms moved intricately and angularly at a lightning-fast pace, surrounded by four fellow dancers circling in smooth floor work that gave the impression of synchronized swimmers. As the musicians pushed the tempo ever faster, he kept pace flawlessly, ending with a flourish and many "woop"'s from the audience.
Another dazzling section featured Ephrat Asherie herself. Having joined the percussionists, the other dancers cleared as the three of them took center stage creating impressive rhythms. Still keeping the beat with her instrument, she began dancing, her feet flying to their own independent layer of the music.
As if fully consumed in the moment, she thrust the instrument aside and spiraled to the floor, windmilling her legs through the air as she spun on her back, hands and head. The music softened and led into an expressive solo, Asherie alternating between frantic footwork before falling to the floor, seemingly exhausted, only to move into another breathtaking moment of controlled inversion.
The performance concluded with an exuberant finale celebrating the incredible talents of the full cast. Following the company bow Asherie took to the microphone to express her gratitude for finally returning to live performance, and from the palpable joy in the audience, the feeling was mutual.