Spending by US consumers skids 13.6%; coffee giant assesses virus damage

Consumer spending falls by record
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending plunged by a record-shattering 13.6 percent in April as the viral pandemic shuttered businesses, forced millions of layoffs and sent the economy into a deep recession.
Last month's spending decline was far worse than the revised 6.9 percent drop in March, which itself had set a record for the steepest one-month fall in records dating to 1959. Friday's Commerce Department figures reinforced evidence that the economy is gripped by the worst downturn in decades, with consumers unable or too anxious to spend much.
Even with employers cutting millions of jobs, though, incomes soared 10.5 percent in April, reflecting billions of dollars in government payments in the form of unemployment aid and stimulus checks. Wages and salaries, normally the key component of overall income, sank by an annualized $740 billion in April. By contrast, income in the form of government support jumped by an annualized $3 trillion. That form of income, though, will likely fade in coming months as certain government aid programs expire.
Friday's report showed sharp declines in consumer spending across the board — from durable goods like cars to non-durable items such as clothing to services ranging from doctor visits to haircuts. Spending tumbled 17.3 percent for durable goods, 16.2 percent for non-durables and 12.2 percent for services.
Consumer spending is the primary driver of the economy, accounting for about 70 percent of economic activity.
Starbucks says virus inflicted $3B hit
SEATTLE — Starbucks took a virus-related revenue hit potentially exceeding $3 billion in its third quarter.
The brewer said in a filing Wednesday that the virus outbreak also slashed its operating income between $2 billion and $2.2. billion as the virus raged.
Starbucks was forced to close its stores to customers, but continued to operate pick-up and other services in most locations. The Seattle company said 95 percent of U.S. company-run stores are in operation at varying levels of service, just slightly lower than operations globally.
Starbucks provided a preliminary estimate for a third-quarter adjusted loss of about 55 cents to 70 cents per share. Analysts polled by FactSet predict a loss of 16 cents per share.
Consumer prices fall for 3rd month
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices dropped in May for the third straight month as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the American economy into a recession.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its consumer price index fell 0.1 percent last month after tumbling 0.8 percent in April and 0.4 percent in March. Excluding food and energy prices, which bounce around from month to month, so-called core inflation fell 0.1 percent, tumbling for the third consecutive month for the first time ever.
The pandemic and the quarantines meant to contain it pushed the U.S. economy into a severe recession in February, ending a record-breaking expansion that began in June 2009, a panel of economists declared Monday. Weaker demand from customers pushes prices down.
Over the past year, consumer prices are up 0.1 percent and core prices are up 1.2 percent. Gasoline prices dropped 3.5 percent in May, their fifth straight decrease, and are down 33.8 percent over the past year. Food prices rose 0.7 percent last month, and the price of housing rose 0.2 percent.
Ford, VW plan to collaborate more
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford and Volkswagen will each offer a small city van, a larger cargo van, a small pickup truck and an electric vehicle as part of their global alliance announced last year.
The companies announced some details of what the venture will yield Wednesday, with the city van created by VW based on the latest Caddy model, and a 1-ton cargo van engineered by Ford to be sold by both companies.
Also, VW will make a small pickup built on the underpinnings of Ford's Ranger, and Ford will build an unidentified electric vehicle for Europe based on VW's modular design, the companies said.
The automakers announced the alliance last July amid a string of industry partnerships and acquisitions to share the expensive cost of designing new vehicles and developing new technologies.
CrossFit CEO out over Floyd tweet
NEW YORK — The CEO of CrossFit is stepping down after his tweet about George Floyd sparked a social media backlash and led to affiliated gyms and Reebok cutting ties with the exercise brand.
Greg Glassman said in a statement posted on CrossFit Inc.'s website late Tuesday that he decided to retire. Glassman had apologized earlier for tweets that sparked online outrage by connecting Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the coronavirus pandemic. He said he had made a mistake and should have been more sensitive, but denied being racist.
"On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members," he said. "I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ's or affiliates' missions."
Glassman had angered many with his glib response to a tweet by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a health research group, which said, "Racism is a public health issue."
Ford recalls about 2.5M vehicles
DETROIT — Ford is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere because of a nagging door latch problem and a brake fluid leak.
The door latch recall covers more than 2.1 million cars, SUVs and vans in the U.S. The latches can fail and cause the doors to open while the vehicles are moving. It's the third recall for the same problem.
Ford also is recalling nearly 344,000 F-150 pickups in the U.S. to fix a fluid leak from the brake master cylinder. The company says the problem has caused seven low-speed crashes with two injuries.
Ford has had nagging quality troubles with the latches, some car transmissions and other issues that have hurt its bottom line.
Biggest mall in nation is back open
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America was back in business on Wednesday, nearly three months after the Minnesota tourist attraction shut down because of the coronavirus.
About 150 of the 500 stores in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington reopened their doors to a new shopping experience that included signs encouraging social distancing, reduced seating, touchless hand sanitizer stations and plexiglass dividers at checkout areas.
The mall, which is the nation's largest, initially planned to reopen on June 1, but it pushed back the date because of protests in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd.