Spartanburg plans infrastructure upgrades to city's westside to evolve downtown economy

Spartanburg aims to upgrade infrastructure on the city's westside to attract new development, a step the city's chief administrator said will help transform the downtown economy.

The infrastructure project would be funded through a $12 million state budget earmark for the city. On June 25, Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed $152 million in earmarks for 225 projects statewide. Four days later, state legislators voted to override the governor's vetoes, restoring funding for all of the projects.

The city now needs to finalize commitments from the private sector, Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story told The Post and Courier.

"There are some things in flux about some moving parts," Story said. "I envision public meetings will be held over the next couple of months about that. I think we are in a position, if we can get private sector commitments and finance the other, I think we are going to take a big step forward in realizing the downtown economy everybody wants."

Infrastructure upgrades could include street work, increased parking capacity and utility work several blocks west and south of Morgan Square, he said.

There have already been preliminary commitments from private organizations to invest and develop in the area based on the city's plan to upgrade infrastructure in those areas, he said.

"It's fair to say this allocation of resources makes (new development) more likely," Story said. "We have had some promising interest, but this helps us get to the finish line. It would be office space and some additional retail."

The state has provided the city with public funding in the past to promote economic development efforts, but not of this scale.

"I think the state has helped in smaller ways on various economic development projects, but this is the most significant," Story said. "I think in some ways it makes good sense because the Upstate is evolving and South Carolina is trying to evolve."

Story said the city is continuing to work toward attracting more white-collar jobs, which the infrastructure project is designed to attract.

Working with Spartanburg County's legislative delegation, OneSpartanburg President and CEO Allen Smith said work began nearly two years ago on securing the $12 million earmark for the city. Smith said the original request was for $18 million.

"We will figure out how we can secure the rest in order to provide for the infrastructure project to start coming out of the ground," Smith said. "These public infrastructure projects have a public benefit and major public impact on years to come."

As downtown's residential population continues to grow, he said, efforts are being made to improve the aesthetics of the city's gateways and corridors including along West Main Street, which will help transform this area by attracting diversified businesses.

The city's old master plan for growth identifies West Main Street as "being the next economic corridor for the city," Smith said.

"You see that coming slowly to fruition now with the city actively enforcing code," he said. "You are seeing West Main Street from a cosmetic standpoint getting cleaned up. Working with the city to enforce the code over there, we hope to raise more private capital and redesign with bike lanes and landscaping not with state investment."

New residential construction in Spartanburg continues at a record pace.

Smith said as of 2019 there were 400 residential units downtown.

Since then, 2,200 residential units have been constructed or in the process of construction within five miles of Morgan Square, with the number of residential units downtown increasing to 947.

State Rep. Steven Long of Boiling Springs said while growth continues in the city, other areas including on the westside have remained stagnant. He said there are groups interested in investing.

"I think (the infrastructure project) will have a significant impact more than just on the city but on the county for what it is used for," Long said. "The infrastructure project build-up on that side of town is to support job creation. I think it is important to have some higher-income job creation. There are a lot of businesses coming here, but we don't have as many white-collar jobs for people. We just want to create that opportunity in the Spartanburg area."

One member of Spartanburg County's legislative delegation voted against restoring funding for earmarks. State Rep. Josiah Magnuson of Campobello told The Post and Courier he couldn't support restoring funding because taxpayers couldn't be sure how the money is going to be spent for all of the projects.

"I don't think we know 100 percent of where the money is going to be spent," Magnuson said. "If it used for infrastructure, I don't see a problem with that funding. If it used to pick winners and losers in business or give some special interest an upper hand, then I don't support that."

Magnuson said in his vote against restoring funding for earmarks that he wasn't targeting the $12 million earmarked for Spartanburg. He said he couldn't support restoring funding for all projects, calling them "all manner of pork."

"I voted to uphold all the earmark vetoes," Magnuson said. "The earmarks included Spartanburg money, but there was quite a bit more than just that money. A lot of these projects end up where I don't think taxpayers want them. Spending public money, I think the public has the right to know where the money is going and why and what it is being spent on."