Spartanburg restaurant lawsuit challenges legality of McMaster's state of emergency orders

SPARTANBURG — An attorney for a Spartanburg restaurant argued in state court June 23 that Gov. Henry McMaster overstepped his legal authority when he issued new state of emergency declarations and orders every 15 days during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant, Ike’s Korner Grille, publicly flouted McMaster’s orders and declared it would not require face coverings, social distancing or limited indoor dining when those orders were in place.

Owner Neil Rogers was cited twice by Spartanburg County law enforcement and issued fines. Ike’s also faces steeper fines issued by the state Department of Revenue for the violations. Those criminal and administrative cases are pending.

Ike’s sued McMaster in September 2020 asking for the state to overturn McMaster’s orders and put a stop to the requirements while the civil lawsuit is argued. Circuit Judge Mark Hayes denied that request but allowed the full case to proceed.

Greenville attorney Robert Merting, who is representing Ike’s, argued that state law only allows the governor to declare a single 15-day state of emergency, which gives him broad powers to act without the consent of the legislature.

If McMaster wanted to seek further states of emergency, he needed approval from the S.C. General Assembly, Merting said.

McMaster issued 30 state-of-emergency declarations in all over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. His last executive order was issued May 22. He announced June 7 he wouldn’t issue a new state of emergency as cases waned and the number of vaccinated South Carolinians slowly rose.

McMaster’s legal team said the governor was within his authority because of the swiftly changing nature of the pandemic. He added that the General Assembly gave its implicit consent to McMaster’s actions by not challenging the orders legislatively or by passing legislation that was incumbent on the declaration of an ongoing state of emergency.

Lisle Traywick, representing McMaster, said Ike’s Korner Grille didn’t suffer irreparable harm due to the restrictions and said the restaurant’s lawsuit was moot due to McMaster’s lifting of restaurant restrictions months earlier.

Merting argued that beyond the initial declaration, state law requires the General Assembly consent to any additional state of emergency declarations. Otherwise the orders could continue at the discretion of the governor, he said.

“The consent has to be explicit. It can’t be silence,” Merting said duirng a two-hour hearing in Spartanburg.

Traywick said the General Assembly is considering changes to state law regarding state of emergency authorizations and that McMaster has already said he would consider supporting those changes, which Traywick said was “hardly an act of tyranny.”

Twice during the pandemic the Senate voted in nonbinding resolutions that McMaster needed to seek consent by the General Assembly. Last year it voted 17-16. A similar resolution passed May 12 just before sine die that said the Senate declined to consent to an extension of the state of emergency or any new state of emergency declarations without the express consent of the General Assembly.

State Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg, said the resolution was passed by a voice vote with no objections, which he took to mean it held unanimous support among his Senate colleagues. He said the Senate didn’t take up a change to state law because “House leadership is not going to take it up.”

Martin said the Senate discussed legal action but decided it must be taken by individual members.

The state Attorney General issued an opinion that the General Assembly granted its implicit support by passing legislation and allocating money based on the state of emergency declarations.

McMaster’s attorneys want the case to be kicked over to the criminal cases that Ike’s is contesting. Merting said Ike’s chose the civil avenue for the lawsuit because otherwise it would have meant arguing the same case before multiple criminal or administrative bodies.

The case could decide how broad the governor’s powers are to declare any future states of emergency, especially if there is a resurgence of the coronavirus in the state.

Hayes said he would take the arguments under advisement and issue a ruling later.

No date has been set for any of Ike’s criminal or administrative hearings. Ike’s asked for a jury trial in two misdemeanor charges in Spartanburg County.