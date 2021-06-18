Spartanburg Mayor Junie White will not seek another term, endorses city councilman

Spartanburg Mayor Junie White announced this week he will not seek re-election in November to a fourth term in office.

The official filing period for the mayoral race begins July 19 and continues through Aug. 13. White decided to announce his decision early, clearing the way for other candidates to enter the race.

White was first elected as mayor in November 2009 and was successfully re-elected in 2013 and 2017. White said he was most proud of the city's work improving the parks and trail system, revitalizing the Northside and Southside, and overseeing the redevelopment of downtown over the past 12 years. He believes the city is the moving in the right direction.

"We have a great city and just need to keep things moving forward," White said. "The city has got a good council and the path is set. We just need to keep following it."

Spartanburg City Councilman Jamie Fulmer said White's contributions in public service have helped shape the city's revitalization efforts. Before he was elected mayor, White served as a member of Spartanburg City Council representing District 4 for one term.

"Junie is a beloved figure in our community and he contributed vitally to our community through the years," Fulmer said. "Spartanburg owes him a deep sense of gratitude for all that he has done."

In his announcement, White encouraged Spartanburg City Councilman Jerome Rice to enter the mayoral race.

"I served with Jerome for about eight years," White said. "He was born on the city's Southside and gets really involved and knows a lot about the city. He's been here his whole life and would be a good leader for Spartanburg."

Earlier in the week, Rice said he was "seriously considering" entering the mayoral race but wanted to see whether White planned to seek re-election. With White's announcement and endorsement, it's more likely Rice will enter the race.

"We will make an official statement on Monday." Rice said. "I am strongly considering getting into the race and truly appreciate his (White's) confidence in me. It has truly been an honor to serve with him and still serve with him now. I appreciate his candid endorsement of me but will make an official announcement Monday on which way I will go."