Spartanburg firefighter raises, intended to stem rising attrition, near council approval

SPARTANBURG — Firefighters with the city of Spartanburg Fire Department, who haven't seen an overall pay increase since 2006, could receive a raise in the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

Since 2010, the attrition rate with the city's fire department has accelerated, with more firefighters leaving the department to work in the private sector or to work for other fire departments that offer higher pay and better benefits. The department's attrition rate was 26 percent in 2020, and 61 percent of city firefighters have five years of experience or less.

The starting salary could increase from $33,500 to $37,000. Spartanburg City Council approved first reading of the proposed $44.8 million budget on June 14 for fiscal 2021-2022, with a second and final reading of the proposed budget scheduled for June 28. The proposed budget includes an average pay increase of $5,400, or 13.7 percent, for all firefighters. A step payment program gives employees with the department incentive to continue their careers with the city by providing additional compensation based on rank and experience.

City leaders say the proposed budget aims to help attract and retain firefighters.

"We think significant adjustments are warranted based on shifting market dynamics and competitive pressures on this unique and vitally important public service," Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story said during the City Council meeting June 14. "We will continue to evaluate compensation in the fire department and all city departments annually throughout the entire city organization."

Story said salaries in the fire department have stagnated.

"Salary stagnation for firefighters has resulted in firefighters having to make difficult choices in their careers," Story said. "The step program allows progression in firefighters' careers."

Story's combined proposed pay increase for the fire department of $430,000 is less than the $628,000 requested by Spartanburg Fire Chief Marion Blackwell. Blackwell attended several budget workshops to express his concerns with city staff and council members regarding firefighter salaries.

"We hope to get the retention rate up and the attrition rate down," Blackwell told The Post and Courier on June 18. "As far as our size, we are the right size in personnel. If the city keeps growing, we will have to take a look at that. We have five stations right now and are in really good shape."

Blackwell said the fire department has five vacant firefighter positions and several candidates are being considered. The department has 78 firefighters on staff with 69 working three shifts. Work continues to renovate a 60,000 square foot building at 450 Wofford Street, which formerly housed Integral Solutions, into the department's new headquarters station.

Staff moved into the building in April 2020. Blackwell said it will be renovated and completely operational in about a year, providing the fire department with three times the space it had working out of Spartanburg City Hall. The city purchased the land and building at Wofford Street for $4.3 million. The cost to renovate will likely be between $5 million and $6 million, Blackwell said.

"This will be a very nice facility once it is renovated," Blackwell said. "We had less than 12,000 square feet at the old site."

Since presenting his salary increase request to the city during the budget workshop meetings, Blackwell has decided not to weigh-in on the issue further publicly and is waiting to see what the city decides to do June 28.

Spartanburg City Councilman Jamie Fulmer said June 17 it is important for the city to make the department's pay fair and competitive. He is optimistic the new fire department headquarters on Wofford Street will provide more space for training. Fulmer also said the proposed step payment program was needed.

"We are playing catch up much like we had to do with the police last year," Fulmer said.

In December 2020, Spartanburg City Council approved pay increases for officers with the Spartanburg Police Department. The total of $625,000 was approved to increase pay for 130 police officers, with starting salaries of $36,300 increased to $40,500. Spartanburg City Councilman Jerome Rice said June 17 he believed the approved pay raises for police officers helped jumpstart talks between city staff and the fire department.

"I am pleased with what staff and the city manager presented to us as council," Rice said. "The city government needs to make sure we are compensating our talent and pride our self on our people services and make sure our people are happy with their compensation, and that we are being fair with compensation and not losing people to neighboring cities because of compensation."

Members of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina support Blackwell's plan of $628,000 for pay raises and remain hopeful it will be approved as an alternative to Story's proposal of $430,000 to council. The association is conducting a study on fire department attrition rates statewide. Some fire departments across the state cover the cost of firefighters' health care benefits, some departments pay half of the cost for firefighter's health care benefits, while others place all of the cost on firefighters to pay.

Rollie Reynolds, Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina spokesman, said more firefighters statewide are leaving their departments to work in the private sector than in previous years. Firefighters are also leaving some departments where they have to cover a majority of their health care costs, landing jobs at departments where their health care costs are fully paid for by the departments, Reynolds said.

"The thing I brought up at the council meeting was they need to address the whole package and not let it be a one time deal and forgotten," Reynolds said. "I feel like the council doesn't fully understand the severity of what is going on with the attrition rate within the fire department. When you lose 26 percent in 2020 there is a real issue."