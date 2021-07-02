Spartanburg County doubles spending on roads, plans at least $113M over 5 years

Spartanburg County plans to spend at least $113 million over the next five years to repair and improve its network of roads and bridges that have been neglected due to insufficient funding.

The county is responsible for maintaining 1,750 miles of roads and 157 bridges. On average, the county has spent between $8 million and $10 million annually on road and bridge maintenance and repairs over the past five to six years. With rapid residential and commercial growth expected to continue, Spartanburg County Council requested County Administrator Cole Alverson develop a plan to accelerate fixing roads and bridges on the waiting list.

"We know that the level of funding that has been allocated has not been enough," Alverson told The Post and Courier June 30. "We have been challenged by council to come up with a plan to put additional funds above and beyond in our road infrastructure."

The county expects to average about $25 million annually — more than double the amount the county has spend in recent years — targeting road repair and widening projects that have been discussed for years.

Additional funds will be made available to the county by borrowing money through general obligation bonds issued in 2022 and 2024 to help pay for the projects. The general obligation bonds combined will provide the county with an additional $60 million over the next five years to improve road and bridge infrastructure, with the borrowed money to be paid back over a 10 year period.

"Our residents say they want us to do more and better with roads, and we are taking that to heart," Alverson said. "We have got a plan that is a good solid first step to fundamentally address the shortfalls of our road network."

The county plans to begin by spending $39.3 million in fiscal 2021-2022 on road infrastructure improvements. The projects include 4th Street widening in Boiling Springs, widening of Belcher and Bryant roads, and Clark Road intersection improvements. The county also plans to widen Hanging Rock Road and improve the intersection of Bryant and Flatwood roads over the next five years.

To help pay back pack the borrowed funds through the issuance of bonds, the Spartanburg County Council agreed June 28 to increase the debt service levy of 4.7 mills to 6.7 mills as part of the approved $240 million budget for fiscal 2021-2022. Alverson said the increase will allow the county to generate more funds to pay off the debt. The move to increase the debt service levy was opposed by County Councilman Bob Walker, who voted against the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.

"I am very concerned when we start saying we need something but we have to ask the taxpayers to get it done," Walker told The Post and Courier June 30. "So in the end, we added 2 mills to that fund (debt service levy). I couldn't vote for that. I can't vote for that. Others (council members) felt like that wasn't enough to worry about so they voted to raise taxes. That is their prerogative."

A mill is equivalent to one-thousandth of a dollar for every $1 of assessed property value. The county's property tax millage rate of 52.1 mills remained unchanged in the approved budget. The county's 1,500 employees were given a 3 percent increase cost of living adjustment for fiscal 2021-2022.

Several council members said a capital penny sales tax could offer a long-term solution for the county's ability to maintain and repair roads beyond 2026. County Council would have to agree to place the issue as a referendum on a future ballot, however, and no action has been taken to do so. It was briefly discussed at the council meeting June 28 as a possible mechanism in the future to generate more funds for road infrastructure.

"We do not have a long range plan as how to handle all of the growth, all of the expansion and all of the investment that is going on in Spartanburg County," Walker said June 30. "I am for growth and expansion and investment, but who is being impacted by all this going on in Spartanburg County. I am in favor of doing a referendum when we can. Maybe the time is not right, but with long range planning I am in favor of a penny sales tax for roads and bridges. The sales tax would be paid by everybody."

County Council Chairman Manning Lynch said June 30 once construction of the new $152 million Spartanburg County judicial center is completed between Daniel Morgan Avenue and Magnolia Street in about two years the county could decide then to seek funding through a penny sales tax for roads. In 2017, taxpayers approved a temporary 1 cent sales tax increase for the judicial center construction project and construction of a new $65 million city-county municipal building in Spartanburg.

"We need to get out there and improve roads the best we can," Lynch said. "I hope when we get through the end of constructing the new courthouse we will be able to go back to the people and ask for a penny sales tax used for roads. We can really get the money coming in and make a huge difference. Before we ask them to approve a penny sales tax, we have got to show some progress over the next few years. We can't just sit back and do nothing."

Residential and commercial growth hasn't slowed through the first half of 2021 in the county. So far, $1.2 billion of investment has been pledged by companies and 3,100 new jobs have been announced. Developers continue to turn former farmland into residential developments. Some roads in the county aren't equipped to handle large volumes of traffic.

The trend is expected to continue for at least the next few decades.

Growth has improved the county's finances, with more revenue generated since the tax base continues to expand.

"The growth that is happening spills over into our budget," County Councilman David Britt said June 30. "We are in good financial shape and it's attributed to the growth and success Spartanburg County has had over these past 10 years."

