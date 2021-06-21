Spartanburg City Councilman Jerome Rice announces mayoral bid

Spartanburg City Councilman Jerome Rice has officially announced his intention to run for mayor.

Rice, 53, was first elected to City Council representing District 5 in November 2009, then re-elected in 2013 and 2017. He considered running for mayor in 2017 but opted to stay out the race when Spartanburg Mayor Junie White ran for re-election. On June 17, White said he would not seek a fourth term as mayor.

"I have been thinking about running for mayor since the last term but when White decided to run again (in 2017) I decided to take a back seat," Rice said on June 21. "A major factor of me deciding to run now is that Mayor White decided not to run again. I appreciate where we are as a team, and the council has done a tremendous job of putting politics aside on certain issues and pushing Spartanburg forward, and I want to keep that momentum going.

"The city is on a great trajectory coming out of COVID-19 and we need to keep revitalizing downtown, redeveloping the Highland neighborhood and the city's Southside neighborhood to alleviate food deserts."

In White's announcement, he endorsed Rice to replace him. The election is Nov. 2. The official filing period begins July 19 and continues through Aug. 13. The mayoral race is non-partisan.

Rice said White's endorsement was also a factor in his decision to run for mayor.

"I would have never run against our current mayor," Rice said. "I appreciate his leadership and what he has done for the city, so with that endorsement it motivated me to step out faster to let the process begin," Rice said.

Rice has served on several local boards including Piedmont Community Action, which was founded in 1966 to help curb poverty in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties. For the past 25 years, Rice has been employed by Spartanburg School District 7 and currently serves as a transition specialist for alternative schools.

If elected, Rice said he would work to help fix and repair city roads and improve pay for public safety employees.