Spartanburg approves pay increase for city firefighters as part of $44.8M budget

Spartanburg Fire Department firefighters will receive pay increases beginning July 1 as part of a budget approved by City Council for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The budget of $44.8 million passed June 28 on second and final reading. It includes $430,000 to increase firefighter pay by an average of 13.7 percent, or $5,400. The city also approved a step payment program that incentivizes fire department employees to continue their careers with the city by providing additional compensation based on rank and experience.

The raise was less than Spartanburg Fire Chief Marion Blackwell requested. Blackwell asked for $628,000 to help increase employee retention in the fire department. The fire department's attrition rate in 2020 was 26 percent. Firefighters filled City Council chambers during the June 28 meeting to show their support for Blackwell's request for additional funding for the department.

Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story told City Council there had been no changes to the proposed budget since first reading was approved June 14 and his recommendation of $430,000 for firefighters' pay increases remained the same.

"All scenarios were considered at the staff level," Story said. "There were at least five scenarios to work through on this. I don't want to suggest the number ($430,000) was the only scenario we looked at. Our practice as an organization is to put a balanced play before council with the best available data."

After Story's presentation, some members of the council said they were not satisfied with the recommendation and pushed to fund Blackwell's full request. Spartanburg City Councilwoman Erica Brown said unless the city made pay competitive more firefighters were likely to leave the department. She made a motion seconded by Spartanburg City Councilwoman Ruth Littlejohn to amend the budget to include Blackwell's funding request of $628,000, using the city's local reserve fund to pay for it.

The motion to amend the budget to include Blackwell's funding request was defeated 4 to 3 with Spartanburg Mayor Junie White, Brown and Littlejohn voting in favor of the motion. The budget was later approved 4 to 3 with all three also voting against. Council members Jamie Fulmer, Rob Rain, Jerome Rice and Meghan Smith voted in favor of the budget.

Several council members suggested the city could revisit firefighter pay in the future if more needed to be done to be competitive with surrounding fire departments.

"This is the best opportunity for a balanced budget and we can always revisit it in six months from now, maybe 12 months from now," Rice said about approving the city manager's recommended pay increase for firefighters.

Several council members said they believed more could be done. The overall increase in July will be the first for the fire department in 15 years.

"(The pay increase) makes us competitive, it's not as much as we like but it makes us competitive," Rain said. "We have to to stay competitive and I think this does that in the short term."

Following the meeting, members of the Spartanburg City Professional Fire Fighters' Association gathered outside Spartanburg City Hall. They were active the past few months, working to gain support from the community for raises.

"I don't think they (City Council) have talked this much about the fire department in probably 20 years," said Jared Van Ek, president of the Spartanburg City Professional Fire Fighters' Association.

"We made a lot of progress and had open conversations with people we never had the opportunity of having before and that is going to benefit us in the future."

The starting salary for firefighters increased from $33,500 to $37,000. The fire department has 78 firefighters on staff with 69 working three shifts. Work continues to renovate a 60,000 square foot building at 450 Wofford St. into the department's new headquarters station.