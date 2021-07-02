Spartanburg's Red, White and Boom returns July 4 with concert, fireworks

Red, White and Boom returns to Barnet Park in Spartanburg on the Fourth of July after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The city's annual fireworks celebration event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. July 4 with patriotic music performed by the Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble. The night will also include a performance by JAVA Band at the Zimmerli Amphitheater Stage at Barnet Park. A fireworks show by Zambelli Fireworks is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Gates at Barnet Park, at 248 E. St. John St., open at 5 p.m. The event is free this year after the city waived the $5 entrance fee it normally charges to get through the gates. More than 5,000 are expected to attend.

In early 2021, the city of Spartanburg wasn't sure whether Red, White, and Boom would return.

"The biggest questions we were getting was if it was coming back," said Christopher George, Spartanburg communications and marketing manager. "We are expecting bigger crowds this year since other cities like Greenville are not able to do it this year."

George said the city has held the event for more than 15 years. It cost the city about $10,000 annually to host the event including the cost for the fireworks. The fireworks are visible from several areas of the city each year with people lining the streets outside the park to watch.

"I think it's become a tradition and something people look forward to every year," George said.