Converse University, née College: Students welcome new name for Spartanburg campus

SPARTANBURG — Converse University sophomore Aaliyah Love has embraced change over the past year.

Love, 19, is a child and family studies major from York who found the university appealing when she first stepped on campus. She wasn't sure what to think when in February 2020 The Converse Board of Trustees announced that Converse College would become Converse University in the summer of 2021, and the private Spartanburg institution would be co-ed beginning in the fall of 2020.

"I wasn't sure at first why they were changing the name but when I found out more about the programs we offer it made a little more sense," Love said. "I am really excited about the transition and I know a lot of people are excited about being co-ed."

As of July 1, the co-educational undergraduate residential program and the Converse College for Women are now under the umbrella of Converse University. Converse students Angela Brobson, 19, and Keyanna Williams, 20, said they support the name change. They walked in front of Wilson Hall expressing excitement about a new beginning under the Converse University banner.

Brobson is a math and German studies major from Spartanburg. She said the name change allows the public to have a better understanding of the broad educational opportunities Converse offers students.

Sign up for our Spartanburg newsletter. Get all the latest news, business, politics and more from Spartanburg delivered to your inbox once a week. Email

Sign Up!

"I always knew Converse was a great school," Brobson said. "I feel like for me personally I don't have a strong feeling about it but I know some do have strong attachment to words. We will still have strong resources as a university."

For Williams, the name change brought more prestige to Converse. She is a senior studying history.

"University has a tone to it that college doesn't," Williams said. "Personally, I didn't come here because of the women's college. I just fell in love with the community."

Prior to the February 2020 announcement, The Converse Board of Trustees formed an ad hoc committee to study and review the option to change the name. Studies showed adding a co-ed component to Converse would help drive enrollment growth similar to other former women's colleges in the country. Town halls and surveys were part of the review process.

"For more than 130 years, Converse has held true to its mission to empower its students to become transformative leaders who see clearly, decide wisely and act justly," Converse University President Krista Newkirk said in a statement. "Just as when Converse was founded, South Carolina and the nation today need transformational leadership to take us into the future.

"As we become Converse University , we have never been in a better position to lead the charge for educational and economic excellence in our region and beyond."