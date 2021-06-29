Spartanburg philanthropic center opens as a 'facilitator of community improvement'

SPARTANBURG — The rain outside spritzed the ribbon cutting and briefly delayed the invocation, but it didn't dampen the mood as the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy was officially unveiled.

The center is part of The Spartanburg County Foundation, and is located across the street from its main headquarters on East Kennedy Street in downtown Spartanburg.

"We imagined a space that would be technology driven, innovative, bright and collaborative," said Mary Thomas, executive director for the center and COO of the foundation. "We imagined a space where data would be our guide, and a facilitator of community improvement. What we imagined, along with our trustees and a host of community members and friends, became a reality."

Foundation officials said it is the first center for philanthropy in South Carolina, designed to "establish a collaborative, shared space that increases the foundation's role as a convener and thought leader in the community."

The opening was delayed somewhat by the pandemic, and some capacity restrictions will remain in place initially. A crowd of more than 100 community leaders, public officials, foundation trustees, donors and media gathered June 29 to tour the facility.

The open lobby is fronted by large glass windows and overlooked by two interior balconies leading to conference rooms and offices on the second floor. On the first floor, flexible-space rooms and sitting areas provide a wide range of options for meetings and events. Much of the 15,000 square feet of space is available for use by nonprofits, donors and the community.

Chapman, a Spartanburg native, was chairman and CEO of Spartanburg County-based textile manufacturer Inman Mills at the time of his death in 2017. He served on and led numerous community boards and organizations over the years including The Spartanburg County Foundation, according to his obituary.

"Rob Chapman left a legacy and a life of leadership that will not be forgotten," said foundation President and CEO Troy Hanna. "The Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy carries on his legacy of community leadership for generations to witness. We remember Rob as a philanthropist with an unparalleled generosity of spirit and passion for people."

The property for the center was donated to the foundation in 2017 by Susu and George Dean Johnson, Jr. Plans to build the center were announced in 2019 during the foundation's 75th anniversary. Founded in 1943, The community foundation's stated purpose is to promote philanthropy and serve community needs.