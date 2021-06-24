Spartanburg County economy vastly improved since height of COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTANBURG — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spartanburg business owner Kesha Williams wasn't sure how she would keep her Little ME Childcare Center open.

Williams turned to the Bringing Back the Burg Small Business Fund, an initiative launched by OneSpartanburg, Inc., to keep her business afloat. Williams shared her story June 24 during a business recovery task force meeting held at the 1881 Event Hall on Spartan Boulevard.

Bringing Back the Burg's goals were to provide area businesses with a pathway for recovery during the pandemic. OneSpartanburg is a combined entity that encompasses the roles of chamber of commerce, convention and visitors bureau, and economic development in Spartanburg County.

"When the pandemic hit it was tragic for me because I had just opened a child care center in 2019," Williams said. "Bringing Back the Burg helped my small business because I was a new business owner and didn't know what to do, didn't know which way to go. I had depleted most of all my funds to start my business and I had kids that kept coming."

Williams said the loan she received kept her center's doors open. She has paid back the loan and is eligible for another loan through the program if needed.

CommunityWorks Carolina CEO Tammie Hoy Hawkins said, in partnership with OneSpartanburg, more than $700,000 was raised for the Small Business Fund. Through the public-private partnership, 20 loans provided $155,000 to area small business owners, with another $150,000 currently in the underwriting process. CommunityWorks also worked to help facilitate loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program in Spartanburg County, providing 34 loans through PPP for a combined total of $565,000 to local businesses.

Overall, the county's economy is recovering from the effects of COVID-19. The unemployment rate in May 2020 was 15 percent, but has decreased to 3.7 percent. Spartanburg County's hospitality tax collections are exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels and the number of building permits granted in the county are near 2019 levels. Pedestrian and visitor counts in downtown Spartanburg have also increased over the past year, with more people visiting downtown in May 2021 than in May 2019, according to data provided by OneSpartanburg.

Over the past year, Bringing Back the Burg provided guidance to businesses faced with extraordinary circumstances created by COVID-19. The initiative launched marketing campaigns to encourage support of local businesses and partnered with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System to help employers schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

More than a year after the pandemic struck, significant progress has been made.

"When we began this task force we didn't know what the road looked like ahead for us," said Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt, who co-chaired the business recovery group. "What we did know was we needed a plan and a group working together to give us some direction in Spartanburg. Some communities across the country tried to do something similar. We have achieved the goals and met the benchmarks set last year."

The task force tracked 19 economic data points for Spartanburg, comparing the data to statistics from 2019 before the pandemic. Britt said in some cases, including in collection of the capital penny sales tax, the numbers have increased beyond 2019 levels.

Passenger travel at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport continues to be well below the same period in 2019. However, GSP has become the 20th busiest cargo hub in the nation with an increase of 159 percent in cargo shipments in May 2021 over the past two years. With fewer passenger flights in the air worldwide, some cargo typically carried on standard commercial routes has shifted to dedicated carriers.

Restaurants in Spartanburg are recovering, as well. Local restaurateur Raj Patel said during the height of the pandemic revenue decreased 80 percent at his restaurants in the Spartanburg area. Patel owns Main Street Pub, Pauline General Store and co-owns Cribbs Kitchen. Restaurants were among the businesses hit hard by pandemic, with indoor dining shut down entirely for part of 2020.

Patel said Bringing Back the Burg's campaign provided a lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic by emphasizing the need for catering and take out orders for customers.

"Once (indoor) dining rooms reopened, every dollar that was kept in Spartanburg during the pandemic enabled small businesses like ours allowed to keep our lights on," Patel said.

The number of travel guests using hotels in Spartanburg has also increased over the past five months. While not yet at pre-pandemic levels, occupancy has increased steadily since January.

Pontheolla Abernathy, owner of Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens at 1050 Willis Road in Spartanburg was among those who spoke at the task force meeting. She said regional travelers are returning from areas including North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. Her hotel also used the Small Business Fund during the pandemic. The hotel opened in 2013. It's been a struggle for her hotel business during COVID-19 but the outlook is brighter.

"I contemplated closing, then came Bringing Back the Burg and I saw it as a possible lifeline," Abernathy said. "It gave me a glimmer of hope."

The task force concluded Spartanburg has achieved a significant economic recovery and will continue to experience growth for the remainder of 2021 into 2022. Allen Smith, One Spartanburg president and CEO, said the recovery was not possible without participation from businesses and residents. Smith said the COVID-19 recovery will continued to be monitored and announced the development of a new initiative Spartanburg Vision Plan 2.0. The new plan will help develop an economic vision for the city from 2022 through 2026.

"I don't think we could be any prouder in Spartanburg County on how resilient this community has been and how the people have come together and responded," Smith said. "We responded and we responded well."