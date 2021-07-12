Spartanburg council considers $20M hotel planned for St. John Street

SPARTANBURG — A $20 million hotel project planned for Spartanburg's St. John Street moved a step closer with approval of a development agreement on first reading by the Spartanburg City Council.

The 136-room hotel would be branded as a Fairfield Inn and Suites, a Marriott select service brand. City Council's approval July 12 paves the way for a final reading on July 26.

"We believe this project is a great use of this site," Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story said. "It will support and be complimentary to other downtown activities and allow us to capture some hotel business that we are currently losing to locations outside the city."

The hotel would be located between the Montgomery Building and the George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business and Economics. The development agreement is with Hawkeye Hotels to develop the property. Under the agreement, payments in lieu of taxes would occur for a 10-year period. Story said first year taxes would be $70,000, increase to $220,000 in year 10 and then revert to conventional ad valorem taxes the following year.

Story noted the project was moving forward during a period when the hospitality industry continues to rebound from losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher George, Spartanburg communications and marketing manager, said the city anticipates the hotel project to be completed in 2023 if it receives final approval. The hotel would utilize up to 140 parking spaces made available at an existing parking garage located behind the site.

Council members Jerome Rice and Meghan Smith asked if there would be enough parking at the garage for students who attend the college and residents of the Montgomery Building. Story said the 750 space parking garage was designed to handle growth and was well within the margins of what would be needed.

With St. John Street among the most traveled streets in the city, Councilwoman Ruth Littlejohn questioned what disruption hotel construction might have on traffic flow.

"Are we going to be able to reroute that traffic around and not be closed off?" she asked.

Story said westbound traffic on St. John Street would not be completely blocked due to construction, with at least one lane open at all times. The proposed hotel would be built on 0.76 acres and would help the city achieve its overall economic development goals by providing more hotel space to guests in the area, Story said.