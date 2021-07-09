Restoration of Spartanburg's Montgomery Building honored by Preservation South Carolina

Spartanburg's Montgomery Building continues to be an economic catalyst after its restoration process was completed in 2018.

The iconic 10-story, 127,000-square-foot building at the intersection of North Church and East St. John streets opened in 1924 but was vacant for 20 years before developers with BF Spartanburg presented a plan in 2015 to revitalize the building.

It was one of the first Chicago-style Art Deco buildings completed outside of Chicago and built with Carnegie steel. Working with Harper General Contactors and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, BF Spartanburg began in early 2017 to restore the Montgomery Building by using the original Lockwood Greene drawings as a guide to preserve and rehabilitate the structure.

Recognizing the work of all those involved in the restoration process, Preservation South Carolina has awarded the Montgomery Building its 2021 Honor Award. An awards ceremony will be held July 23 in the lobby of the Statehouse in Columbia.

"The challenges that had to be overcome with this building, most of the time, would have led to the demolition of other buildings," said Mike Bedenbaugh, president and CEO of Preservation South Carolina in a statement. "That's why it deserves this award."

The $29 million project received federal and state historic tax credits since the building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. McMillan Pazdan Smith worked with the South Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service to meet criteria needed to complete the preservation and rehabilitation of the building. The restored building now offers retail and dining, office space and 63 residential apartments.

Foot traffic has increased on Church Street since the building's reopening. Sidewalk Pizza Company and Pharmacy Coffee Shop are located on the ground floor of the building. The second and third floors feature offices and the top seven floors are residential apartments.

"We wanted to return the building back to its former relevance and stature because we know how much this building means to the people of Spartanburg," said Tom Finnegan, BF Spartanburg managing partner, in a statement.

The Honor Awards celebrate historic preservation projects around South Carolina. Preservation South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, and the Office of the Governor have given a series of awards to exceptional preservation projects since 1995.

"These types of projects are extremely important to communities because people are connected to the buildings in a personal way and the reuse of historic buildings is proven to spur community development around them," said Donald Love Jr., preservation architect and architect of record on the project.

There's still some discussion on how the former 1,300-seat Carolina Theatre connected to the Montgomery Building might be used. Suzanne Brooks, executive director of the Spartanburg County Historical Association, said BF Spartanburg is working with OneSpartanburg to conduct a feasibility study on what to do next.

"There are several opportunities for development and community opinions will be considered on the best way to use that building (Carolina Theatre)" Brooks said. "Some of the ideas that have been mentioned are it could be used as a multi-use performance event space in the future."

The theater was constructed about the same time as the Montgomery Building and was renamed in the 1940s from the Montgomery Theatre to the Carolina Theatre. Elvis Presley performed there in 1956.

The last renovations in 1972 were an attempt to keep it open but it shortly closed afterwards. In the 1980s, renovations at the Montgomery Building blocked the entrance to the theater. Brooks said the restoration of the Montgomery Building has helped preserve history.

"We are delighted to hear they are receiving the award," Brooks said. "It is well deserved and any opportunity for the Montgomery Building to be recognized is not only good for Spartanburg but good for preservation. That project set new standards on what is possible for rehabilitation projects."

Prior to the restoration process, the city had placed scaffolding along the sidewalk around the building because exterior panels were falling off. Christopher George, Spartanburg communications and marketing manager, said the building was in danger of being demolished at the time.

"We were nearly out of solutions for the building," George said. "The developers stepped up and made something happen. They came through with a plan and it was an incredible process to watch the skin of the building replaced."