Reopening Spartanburg's West Main Street to traffic draws mixed opinion, city survey

SPARTANBURG — Opinions remained mixed on whether West Main Street at Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg should be reopened to vehicle traffic, with some retailers questioning why the street remains closed when most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

In May 2020, the city closed West Main Street to vehicle traffic from Highway 221 to Spring Street. The move was designed to allow restaurants to seat customers outside while indoor dining was limited during the pandemic by Gov. Henry McMaster's emergency orders.

Spartanburg City Council in April decided to keep the stretch of street closed through at least August, hoping Morgan Square would remain a destination for shopping and outdoor dining. On June 21, the city launched a survey seeking information from residents and businesses on what they believe should happen next with West Main Street.

"We are going to do the survey for at least a month," said Christopher George, Spartanburg's communications and marketing manager. "It gives us enough time to do the survey online and approach people downtown to do some in-person surveys as well.

"The survey asks if they want West Main Street closed, support a hybrid model keeping the street open Monday through Thursday, or reopening the street entirely."

Spartanburg City Council is likely to use information from the survey to help decide in August what changes, if any, to make regarding the street closure. While some city residents want to keep the street closed, others said they want to see the street reopened after August.

"I think it's been a great dining experience and been wonderful to sit outside," said Shanna McClain of Spartanburg, who works downtown. "I come about three times a week downtown to get coffee or something to eat. I think it would be better to reopen it now since things are getting back to normal and it's becoming an inconvenience having it shut down. Traffic is bad."

McClain was among several diners outside Delaney's Irish Pub at 117 W. Main St. With the arrival of the summer, large outdoor fans have been set up to help keep customers cooler.

Heather Knipe said her family has visited Morgan Square at least four times a month over the past year to shop and eat. The Spartanburg resident said she would prefer the city keep West Main Street closed to vehicle traffic.

"I do like the open atmosphere and there's really been no trouble finding parking," Knipe said. "I would like to see the street permanently closed to vehicles."

Foot traffic downtown has steadily increased in 2021. OneSpartanburg reported 39,233 pedestrians in May, as compared to 28,352 in April and 23,206 in March. The May 2021 numbers surpassed May 2019 by nearly 5,000.

While restaurants and some retailers on West Main Street seem to have benefitted from the street closure, several retailers on East Main Street said foot and vehicle traffic declined as a result of the closure.

"I am surprised it is still closed," said Kathy Silverman owner of The Local Hiker and Hub City Scoops. "Overall, foot traffic counts at both my businesses is down 15 to 30 percent."

Silverman said the street closure would likely continue to impact businesses on East Main Street. She hoped the city would either reopen the street completely or approve a hybrid model keeping the street open for vehicle traffic Monday through Friday and closed to vehicles on weekends, temporarily but not indefinitely.

Kelly Blackwell, Two Doors Down Boutique owner, said she wanted West Main Street reopened to vehicles. Her clothing business is at 100 E. Main St.

"I feel like there is a lot less drive-through traffic," Blackwell said. "I know the city is going for more walking traffic but I feel like this is blocking people from coming this way. We have been trying to talk to City Council. There is nothing going on down there during the day. I would prefer to see it reopened (to vehicles). I feel like we are falling behind as a city."

Several members of the City Council said they support a hybrid model, opening the street on weekdays and closing it to vehicle traffic on the weekends.

"I really think in August when we revisit it that we may look at the hybrid," said Spartanburg City Councilman Jerome Rice. "We have been getting a lot of feedback from retailers and restaurants. The next move will be up to the full council."

Rice suggested the street could be closed for vehicle traffic Thursday evening through Sunday morning. Whatever the council decides, Rice said he wanted the solution to be fair for everyone involved.

Spartanburg City Councilman Jamie Fulmer said city staff has held meetings with downtown business owners to address concerns. He hoped a hybrid model, if approved by council, would help the city's downtown remain economically vibrant as it continues to recover financially from the pandemic.

"Obviously, it's challenging dealing with how to keep the momentum going in our central business district," Fulmer said. "When we made a decision to close vehicular traffic it was done to provide more outdoor dining for restaurants and keep downtown active and vibrant. It helped save a number of jobs. The city is working with our partners, including OneSpartanburg, to be creative in driving visitors downtown and overall it's been successful."