Over 1,000 new jobs coming to Spartanburg in $155M deal to build new USPS mail trucks

SPARTANBURG —Oshkosh Defense plans to create more than 1,000 new jobs in Spartanburg County and invest $155 million to build the newest fleet of U.S. Postal Service trucks, the South Carolina Department of Commerce announced on Tuesday.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project. Spartanburg County was also awarded a $9 million set-aside grant to help with the cost of the project.

Oshkosh Defense is a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation. Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Defense will manufacture zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles for the United States Postal Service Next Generation Delivery Vehicle program that will replace USPS' exiting fleet of delivery vehicles.

SCDC said production is scheduled to begin on the next generation delivery vehicles at the Flatwood Industrial Park site in the summer of 2023.

"This announcement from Oshkosh Defense furthers Spartanburg County's record setting pace for investments in 2021," Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt said in a statement. "The fact that Spartanburg County will play a role in producing the next generation of vehicles for the U.S Postal Service is a point of pride for our community and another notch in Spartanburg's cap nationally."

Britt said Oshkosh Defense will manufacture between 55,000 and 165,000 vehicles over the next 10 years at the Spartanburg plant housed in the former Rite Aid Distribution Center at 789 Flatwood Industrial Drive. Work is set to begin soon repurposing the building for the manufacturing of vehicles, Britt said.