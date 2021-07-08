New Landrum Farmers' Market Pavilion set to open by November

LANDRUM — Construction has begun on the Landrum Farmers' Market Pavilion, with an anticipated opening in November.

The $1.8 million project at the intersection of West Rutherford Street and South Randolph Avenue will feature a 15,000-square-foot, peach-style barn that can be used year-round for special events and will provide more space than the existing farmers' market on North Trade Avenue. Landrum spokeswoman Tricia Taber said North Charleston-based Satchel Construction has begun grading the site, which will include an open lawn area for community gatherings.

Taber said another building designed to look like a grain silo will be built on West Rutherford Street to serve as an information center for the farmers' market and also feature other sites to visit in the city and surrounding area. The new farmers' market pavilion is expected to draw visitors from across the Carolinas. Taber said the pavilion could be used for city events, concerts, community gatherings, family reunions and weddings.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site June 22.

"The site location has ample space," Taber told The Post and Courier July 6. "It's going to be a multi-use facility, which is a huge plus."

The Hare and Hound at 101 E. Rutherford St. has a long established business relationship with many of the farmers who have used the market on North Trade Avenue. The new pavilion will be only a few blocks away from the restaurant across the railroad tracks near the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 176.

"The restaurant has used the farmers' market food," said Patty Otto, owner of The Hare and Hound. "We call and buy what the farmers have left over so they don't have to take it home. The farmers I have spoken to are excited to get the new market built and moved in and have a farmers' market that will be good rain or shine."

The design for the new building includes sliding glass windows, which can be closed during the winter months or inclement weather. The city bought an half-acre of land adjacent to 203 W. Rutherford St. to provide more space for the project.

"This will add something for our community," Otto said. "I think it will draw more business to that side of town and I also believe it extends our town out and makes it more inclusive to those people (businesses) also."

The new pavilion is expected to become a destination place. Landrum Mayor Robert Briggs said the project could be finished as early as October but completion is more likely in November. He said it will reshape the city and increase tourism.

Briggs said when the new market is open, farmers will be able to easily park their trucks in the back of the building. There is ample parking at the site, which includes a parking lot formerly used for a Bi-Lo grocery store.

"We are looking to draw more people and bring more people into town," Briggs said. "With it being across the (railroad) tracks, it's going to open up the other side of town. Right now the business concentration is on the east side of the tracks and we hope this will open up that western part."