LaBrasca’s spaghetti sauce
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic
1 large onion, chopped
2 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste
2 (101/2-ounce) cans tomato puree
3 (16-ounce) cans tomatoes
25 ounces water (about 3 cups)
1 tablespoon sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Meatballs (recipe follows)
Directions
Heat oil in a 6- to 8-quart stock pot over medium heat. Smash garlic cloves. Add them and the onion to the pot and cook to a golden brown. Add paste, puree, tomatoes and water; mix well. Add sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Boil for 2 hours, stirring now and then.
For the meatballs:
Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef
4 tablespoons (or less; see cook’s note) garlic powder
1 tablespoons black pepper
1 tablespoon salt
6 slices white bread, soaked in water, then squeezed of the water
Directions
Mix all ingredients together and roll into 1 1/2- to 2-inch balls. Bake in 400-degree oven for 30 minutes, or until done. Turn every 5 minutes to brown all over. Add to sauce after the first 2 hours. Cook at least 2 more hours. Add a little more water if needed.