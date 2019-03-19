LaBrasca’s spaghetti sauce

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1 large onion, chopped

2 (6-ounce) cans tomato paste

2 (101/2-ounce) cans tomato puree

3 (16-ounce) cans tomatoes

25 ounces water (about 3 cups)

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Meatballs (recipe follows)

Directions

Heat oil in a 6- to 8-quart stock pot over medium heat. Smash garlic cloves. Add them and the onion to the pot and cook to a golden brown. Add paste, puree, tomatoes and water; mix well. Add sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Boil for 2 hours, stirring now and then.

For the meatballs:

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

4 tablespoons (or less; see cook’s note) garlic powder

1 tablespoons black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

6 slices white bread, soaked in water, then squeezed of the water

Directions

Mix all ingredients together and roll into 1 1/2- to 2-inch balls. Bake in 400-degree oven for 30 minutes, or until done. Turn every 5 minutes to brown all over. Add to sauce after the first 2 hours. Cook at least 2 more hours. Add a little more water if needed.

