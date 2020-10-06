Southwest Air workers brace for pay cuts; US trade gap widens to a 14-year high

Southwest CEO seeks union pay cuts
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines will cut pay for nonunion workers in January and says union workers must also accept less pay or face furloughs next year as the pandemic continues to hammer the airline business.
CEO Gary Kelly said this week that unless the federal government gives airlines more money, Southwest will have to sharply cut spending to avoid losing billions of dollars every quarter until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available. Air travel is down nearly 70 percent from a year ago.
Union officials said the company should find options other than pay cuts.
Southwest, the fourth-biggest U.S. airline by revenue, recently said it is burning about $17 million a day. It lost $915 million in the second quarter and borrowed billions while cutting back on flights to conserve cash.
Kelly said he won't get a base salary through 2021 and nonunion employees will see a 10 percent pay cut Jan. 1 to avoid layoffs through 2021. Southwest will negotiate similar cuts from union workers, who represent about 85% of the workforce.
Southwest Airlines Co. had about 61,000 employees in June but at least 4,200 agreed to leave. At least 12,500 more took long-term leaves of absence.
Aug. trade deficit hits 14-year high
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between the goods and services the United States sells and what it buys abroad climbed 5.9 percent in August to $67.1 billion, highest since August 2006. Exports rose 2.2 percent to $171.9 billion on a surge in shipments of soybeans, but imports rose more — up 3.2 percent to $239 billion — led by purchases of crude oil, cars and auto parts.
The U.S. deficit with the rest of the world in the trade of goods such as airplanes and appliances set a record $83.9 billion in August. The United States ran a surplus of $16.8 billion in the trade of services such as banking and education, lowest since January 2012. The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 6.7 percent to $26.4 billion.
So far this year, the United States has recorded a trade gap of $421.8 billion, up 5.7 percent from January-August 2019.
Hammered by the coronavirus, total U.S. trade -- exports plus imports -- is down 15.1 percent so far this year to $3.2 trillion.
"Overall, trade flows remain subdued and the outlook is uncertain given a muted global growth and demand backdrop," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.
White House to curtail skilled-worker visas
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has announced plans to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas.
Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said Tuesday that new rules will be issued soon to restrict the use of what’s known as the H-1B program.
Acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli says the new rules would result in the rejection of one-third of the applications for visas that allow people with college degrees to work in professional positions in the U.S. Cuccinelli and others say the program has been abused to allow companies to displace American workers with less expensive employees from overseas.
Antivirus pioneer is facing tax charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been charged with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consulting work, made speaking engagements and sold the rights to his life story for a documentary, prosecutors in Tennessee said Monday.
A June indictment charging McAfee with tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns was unsealed in federal court in Memphis on Monday after McAfee's arrest in Spain, where extradition to the U.S. is pending, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.
Online court records do not show whether McAfee has a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.
McAfee developed early internet security software and has been sought by authorities in the U.S. and Belize in the past.
The indictment said McAfee failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite receiving "considerable income" from several sources. The indictment does not allege that McAfee received any income or had any connection with the antivirus software company bearing his name during those years, prosecutors said.
If convicted of all charges, McAfee could face up to 30 years in prison.
McAfee was released from detention in the Dominican Republic in July 2019 after he and five others were suspected of traveling on a yacht carrying high-caliber weapons, ammunition and military-style gear, officials said at the time.
Job postings edge lower, to 6.49M
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers advertised slightly fewer jobs in August as hiring ticked up modestly.
The number of U.S. job postings on the last business day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.7 million in July, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Those postings are off more than a half million compared with last year at this time, when employers advertised 7.17 million job openings.
Hiring in August edged up to 5.92 million, slightly above the 5.90 million job applicants hired the previous month.
The government reported last Friday that the U.S. economy generated 661,000 jobs in September. It was the third consecutive month of slower hiring after an initial burst as the U.S. emerging from virus-related lockdowns in the spring.
The unemployment rate in September fell to 7.9 percent, down from 8.4 percent in August and a high of 14.7 percent in April. Before the pandemic hit, unemployment was at a 50-year low of 3.5 percent in February.
So far, the economy has gained back about half of the 22 million jobs lost in March and April.
$26B sale of TD Ameritrade finalized
OMAHA, Neb. — Charles Schwab has completed its roughly $26 billion acquisition of rival broker TD Ameritrade.
The companies said the deal was completed Tuesday although it will take another 18 to 36 months to integrate the two firms. The deal was announced last November — not long after both brokers eliminated commissions on most stock trades.
In January, the combined company will move its headquarters to Schwab's new campus in Westlake, Texas, but it will keep substantial operations in Schwab's current base of San Francisco. It is unclear how many TD Ameritrade jobs will be eliminated as part of the merger.
TD Ameritrade said Tuesday that outgoing CEO Stephen Boyle will receive a $600,000 cash bonus for his leadership during the transition. He became interim CEO after the deal was announced.
Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger said the combined company will stay focused on making investing accessible to all with low costs and great service.
GE may face action over accounting
NEW YORK — Federal regulators may take action against General Electric for possible violations of securities laws, the company said Tuesday, signaling a new phase in ongoing investigations into the company's accounting practices.
In a new filing, GE revealed it received a notice Sept. 30 that said staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission may recommend that the commission bring a civil injunctive action for possible violations of securities laws.
The issues relate to the troubled GE Capital business and include possible problems with disclosures about its insurance operations and premium deficiency testing.
The notice indicates the investigations have reached a new phase, and "hopefully, eventually, these things get resolved," said Deane Dray, managing director at RBC Capital Markets.
The SEC investigations pre-date GE's current CEO, Larry Culp, who took the helm in 2019 after John Flannery was ousted from the role. Since Culp took over as CEO, "they've made all kinds of strides in making the accounting far more transparent," Dray said.
Ga. port warehouse set for studio site
MELDRIM, Ga. — A coastal Georgia location once planned for a movie studio that collapsed in scandal will now house a warehouse aimed at distributing goods moving through the Port of Savannah.
WTOC-TV reported that Panattoni Development Co. is buying part of the land near Meldrim and will build a 518,000 square-foot building that will be expandable to 1.2 million square feet.
Effingham County Industrial Development Authority CEO Brandt Herndon said the development will bring potentially 200 to 300 jobs to the location just off Interstate 16 about 20 miles west of Savannah. The building is supposed to be complete in July, although Panattoni has yet to secure a tenant.
The land had been planned as the site of Moon River Studios. But the company, also known as Medient Studios, failed in its attempt to develop a 1,560-acre site. In 2018, the company agreed to pay $1.8 million after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Medient and executives alleging security fraud.