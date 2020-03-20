Southwest Air cancels all Midway flights, affecting 2 from Charleston; retailers hiring, offering incentives

2 local Southwest flights iced
CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines said it has suspended all fights in and out of its Chicago hub at Midway International Airport after the control tower was closed because technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.
The cancellations affect two daily flights the Dallas-based carrier operates at Charleston International.
"We have ceased operations at the Chicago Midway airport due to the closure of the FAA ATC tower in the Chicago area," Southwest spokesperson Ro Hawthorne said in an email Friday.
The Dallas-based company's decision resulted in more than 173 canceled flights at Midway.
The Federal Aviation Administration closed the Illinois airport's control tower Tuesday after it said "several" technicians tested positive for coronavirus.
The FAA said that the airport remained open and operations would continue at a reduced rate until controllers and technicians have a safe working environment.
Big retailers hiring, offering incentives
NEW YORK — With outbreak-related layoffs expected to surge, at least two major retailers are hiring in a big way.
Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, said late Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers, including about 3,400 in South Carolina, for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May as online orders surge with households stocking up.
The jobs are temporary, but many will become permanent, said spokesman Dan Bartlett. He said that the company is reaching out to industry groups in the restaurant and hospitality industry, both of which are getting slammed by lockdowns and travel bans.
Amazon this week said it would add 100,000 workers across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders hires.
Separately, Target Corp. said Friday it will give a $2 an hour wage increase to its 300,000-plus workers who have been scrambling to help customers. The pay bump will be effective at least through May 2.
Target joins Amazon and Walmart which are offering extra incentives like cash bonuses or a temporary wage bump as they try to manage the crush of customers while simultaneously looking to keep their workers happy
Fed to help banks buy muni bonds
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve said it would seek to hold down spiking interest rates in the state and municipal bond markets by supporting banks' purchase of the bonds.
The Fed said Friday that it would loan money to banks that banks would then use to purchase high-rated muni bonds from money market mutual funds or from muni bond funds. The goal is to stabilize the $3.8 trillion muni bond market and ensure states and cities and other public entities, including hospitals, can borrow at low cost.
Without the ability to borrow, local and state governments could be forced to lay off workers.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston is conducting the transactions and is doing so by expanding an emergency program it launched Wednesday. The Fed has launched three emergency lending programs to provide a source of borrowing to panicked financial markets, as investors and businesses increasingly stockpile cash and sell securities.
States and cities are facing a looming cash crunch as revenue from sales taxes and other taxes are likely to fall sharply in the coming weeks and months. At the same time, many public institutions are facing higher costs, particularly hospitals and other health programs.
Home sales surged before viral outbreak
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years, a trend that will almost certainly be reversed as people stop showing their property out of fear of infection in the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that home sales jumped 6.5% in February from the previous month, to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.77 million. The report covers contracts that were signed in December and January, with closings in February. The first reports of infections in China occurred on January 31.
At that time, conditions in the housing market were almost ideal, with hiring strong, wages rising, consumer confidence near a peak, and the stock market at a record high. The economy has since come to a grinding halt and potentially millions of people have lost their jobs, which will likely cool sales in real estate.
"This is good news, but it's about relevant as data from 1975," Ian Shepherdson, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a research note.
The Realtors' group released a survey Thursday morning that showed nearly half of the nation's real estate agents say the coronavirus has caused interest among potential home buyers to decline.
Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR, acknowledged that some economists believe that home sales could drop 35% in the coming months.
"There will be very volatile data," he said. But home buying should bounce back in the fall, he said, and the traditional spring home-buying season could be delayed until then.
Netflix: $100M in relief for creatives
LOS ANGELES — Netflix said Friday it is establishing a $100 million relief fund for workers in the worldwide creative community affected by the corona-virus caused halt of most film and television production.
"This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief creative officer, said in a statement.
The majority of the fund will support the hardest-hit workers on Netflix's own productions around the world, Sarandos said, and will supplement the two weeks of pay the company already agreed to pay the cast and crew on suspended productions.
In an effort to support the broader film and television industry, $15 million of the fund will be distributed to "third parties and nonprofits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where we have a large production base," according to the statement.
Four Roses pauses Ky. distillery operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Business shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus have spread to Kentucky's bourbon sector, with Four Roses Distillery announcing it temporarily suspended operations.
The shutdown began Friday at the Lawrenceburg distillery as an "additional measure" to help contain the spread of the virus, Four Roses said. Based on the "current situation," it expects to resume distillery operations April 6, it said.
The production halt follows the distiller's decision last week to suspend all guest tours, tastings and visitor center operations. All of its non-production employees have transitioned to working remotely, Four Roses said.
"We have made these decisions keeping the health of our employees and our communities foremost in our minds," said Ryan Ashley, chief operating officer at Four Roses.
Four Roses is owned by Japanese-based Kirin Brewery Co.
Low-cost HK Express suspends flights
HONG KONG — Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, said Friday it was suspending all flights through the end of April due to falling demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision adds to a wave of flight cancelations by Asian airlines as demand plunges amid travel curbs.
HK Express, which normally flies 25 routes throughout Asia, said it tentatively plans to resume flying May 1.
The suspension is "essential in order to ensure we see ourselves through this extremely difficult period," said CEO Mandy Ng in a statement.
Cathay's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, earlier suspended 90% of its flights. The airline has staff to take unpaid leave.
Airlines in Hong Kong already were suffering from a downturn in visitors due to political protests last year.