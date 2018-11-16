COLUMBIA — Chris Silva took one step into the lane, spun around the coming defender and jammed the ball through the rim with his left hand. It wasn’t the first or the 100th time he’d gotten two points the easy way; Silva’s such a rim-eater that the hashtags #SilvaSlam and #SilvaSwat are as much a part of a South Carolina basketball game as coach Frank Martin’s scowl.
This one felt different. It was three games worth of frustration wrapped into one dunk.
“Everyone that we play comes out and they zone in on him,” Martin said after USC’s win over Norfolk State on Tuesday. “He just turned to his strong shoulder, and was guarded by a smaller player and just shot it over the top. That will come from Chris as our guards learn to play with him better.”
This is the third year that Silva, the Gamecocks’ center and reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and power forward Maik Kotsar have been playing on the same back line. Kotsar started alongside him even as a freshman on a team that advanced to the Final Four.
As such, each was expected to carry immense burdens this season as the Gamecocks welcomed eight newcomers and had to get them immediately ready to play an extremely tough schedule. The first road trip comes this weekend, as USC (2-1) travels to Uncasville, Conn., to play in the final two games of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame against Providence and either George Washington or No. 18 Michigan.
Each played well against Norfolk State. Yet the Gamecocks are 2-1, a stunning loss to Stony Brook keeping them from a perfect record, and the frontcourt performance was a big reason why.
Silva had seven points and two rebounds with four fouls, Kotsar seven, zero and three. Freshman guard A.J. Lawson is an early-season star and fellow rookie Keyshawn Bryant is a high-flying dunking sensation, but they need some help.
When Silva and Kotsar don’t play well, USC doesn’t play well, and the chances of a loss drastically increase. That’s what every opponent knows, and what every player on the Gamecocks’ bench knows.
“The bigs are the ones responsible for calling out the coverage. For whatever reason this year, we’ve slipped,” Martin said. “We’ve got to get better there, because that’s what everyone does to loosen us up.”
The two played well against Norfolk, the sting of the Stony Brook loss perhaps providing some extra motivation. Silva had eight and four with three fouls, Kotsar matched him in points and boards with one less foul.
“I think we came out with a different mindset than last time,” rumbled Kotsar. “We actually came to fight this time, not just lay down like we did last time.”
Perhaps it was one early-season bad game, which several teams are experiencing. The important thing was Silva and Kotsar responded after it.
The hope is they don’t have to respond again.