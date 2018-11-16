Providence vs. South Carolina

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

TV: ESPN3

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Providence 2-1;South Carolina 2-1

Notes: The Gamecocks play a neutral-site game although the gym will be full of Providence fans, as the arena is 40 minutes from campus. … The winner plays the George Washington/Michigan winner on Sunday while the two losers also square off.