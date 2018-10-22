Charleston attorney Christopher Adams, founder of The Law Office of Christopher W. Adams PC, has been sworn in as first vice president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
The S.C. General Assembly has named five new appointees to the College of Charleston board of trustees. They are: Henry A. Futch Jr., broker in charge of Hank Futch Real Estate LLC and KEY Investment Advisors of South Carolina LLC in Rock Hill, represents the 5th Congressional District; Shawn M. Holland, president and owner of City Glass LLC in Anderson, represents the 3rd Congressional District; Steve Swanson, co-founder of Automated Trading Desk, is an at-large appointee; Charles J. Baker III, an attorney with the Charleston office of Womble Bond Dickinson LLP, represents the alumni association; and Elizabeth Middleton Burke, an attorney and partner with Mount Pleasant-based Richardson Patrick Westbrook & Brickman LLC, represents the 1st Congressional District.
Herbert L. Drayton III and Jamie Lynch have been named to Palmetto Goodwill’s 2018-2019 board of directors. Drayton is president and CEO of Vertical Holdings. Lynch is CEO of Envirosmart LLC.
Tony Pope, a State Farm agent based in Summerville, has been appointed to the Charleston Regional Development Alliance board of directors by Dorchester County Council.
Bud Bowers of Luray in Hampton County and Harry Wimberly of Orangeburg have been appointed by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to the National Peanut Board for three year-terms starting next Jan. 1. Wimberly is South Carolina’s alternate appointee.
Barton “Bart” A. Proctor of Charleston, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Inc., has been named to the Clemson University Foundation board of directors for a four-year term.
Image360, a signs and graphics business, has opened at 4365 Dorchester Road, North Charleston. Michael Renault is the owner.