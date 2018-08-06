Accounting
Aaron Gaspar has been promoted to senior accountant from staff accountant at Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC. He has been with the firm since September 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in management from Purdue University and a master’s degree in accountancy from Purdue University Calumet.
Architecture
Logan White has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as an architect. He is based in the Charleston office. He has bachelor’s degree in architecture with a minor in sustainability from Clemson University.
Cookware
Will Copenhaver has joined Smithey Ironware Co. as vice president of marketing and sales. Previously, he was director of marketing communications for Le Creuset. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University School of Business.
Education
Ron Magnuson has joined the College of Charleston School of Business as director of the master’s degree in business administration program. Previously, he was director of administration for the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh, where he also was a clinical assistant professor. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Bucknell University and a master’s degree in business administration from Mount St. Mary’s College.
Engineering
Justin Mahon has joined Constantine Engineering Associates LLC as an engineering associate. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from The Citadel.
Government
Nanette Edwards has been named executive director of the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff. Previously, she was deputy executive director. She has been with the agency since 2005. She has a bachelor's degree from Erskine College and a law degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
Law
Tyler K. Gilliam has joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as an associate attorney. He is based in the Charleston office and focuses his practice on business and real estate tax planning. Previously, he was judicial extern to the Judge Albert G. Lauber of the United States Tax Court. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of Charleston, a law degree from the Charleston School of Law and a master's of law in taxation from the Georgetown University Law Center.
Mortgage
Ethan Lane has been promoted to branch manager of the Mount Pleasant office of Mortgage Network Inc. Previously, he was a loan officer. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
Nonprofit
Chelsea Anderson, Doug Noll, Erin McDonough and Christina Auth have joined the Lowcountry Food Bank. Stern is director of major gifts. Barbalace is marketing manager. Calloway is grants and development associate. Anderson is creative associate. Noll is director of distribution. McDonough is child hunger programs coordinator. Auth is community engagement coordinator.
Real estate
Bobby Shealy has joined ERA Wilder Realty James Island as an agent. He has 18 years of real estate industry experience and is the former owner of Charleston Home Team Real Estate.
Jack Gumb has joined Applegate Real Estate as a broker associate. He has 13 years of real estate industry experience. Previously, he was principal broker of Gumb Real Estate.He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
Lauren Porter has joined AgentOwned Realty as a sales associate based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has more than 15 years of accounting industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from the College of Charleston.
Training
Kirk Vitello has been promoted to performance Improvement executive of corporate solutions at Dale Carnegie SC. He is based in Charleston. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in finance from the College of Charleston.
Utility
Shawan Gillians has been named treasurer at Santee Cooper. She had interim treasurer since March 2017 and previously was associate general counsel. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and religion from Wofford College, a law degree from the College of William and Mary and a master’s degree in business administration from University of South Carolina.