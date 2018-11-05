Accounting
Luanne Runge has joined Elliott Davis as chief operating officer, human resources team leader and general counsel. Previously, she was president and CEO of Liberty Fellowship and she practiced law for more than 20 years. She has a bachelor's degree in politics from Wake Forest University and a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.
Architecture
McKenzie Betfort and Camilla Atkinson have joined Liollio Architecture.
Betfort is as an associate architect. She has a bachelor's degree in architecture and a minor in sustainability from Clemson University.
Atkinson is office assistant. Previously, she was operations coordinator at Mid South in Richmond, Va.
Banking
Leanne Rose has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a treasury management adviser. She is based in the Johnnie Dodds Boulevard office in Mount Pleasant. She has 20 years of financial services industry experience. Previously, she was a vice president and treasury management sales consultant with Wells Fargo Bank.
Defense
Patrick Fitzgerald has been named senior science technology manager department head for the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic's Enterprise Systems Department. Previously he was business systems integrated product team lead for the Naval Sea Systems Command. He has more than 20 years of civil service experience. He has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware and a master's degree in business administration and a master's degree in science and technology management from the University of Maryland.
Economic development
Karen Davison has joined the Charleston Regional Development Alliance as global business development manager. Previously, she worked in marketing and business development at K&L Gates LLP. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration and hospitality and tourism management from the College of Charleston.
Engineering
Ned Taylor has joined Thomas & Hutton as a designer with the civil engineering group. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Clemson University.
Expense management
David Kelley joined SIB Fixed Cost Reduction as chief financial officer. Previously, he provided on-demand CFO services to technology businesses. He has a bachelor's degree in public accounting from Husson University and a master's degree in taxation from Seton Hall University.
Health care
Courtnay Thompson has been promoted at AmeriHealth Caritas to market president for Select Health. Previously, she was director of plan operations and administration. She has a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
Hospitality
Kenneth Keller has joined Charlestowne Hotels as a graphic designer. He has a bachelor's degree in graphic design from Anderson University.
Nonprofit
Raynique Syas has joined the Charleston Area Justice Ministry as associate organizer. Previously, she was a volunteer team leader with the organization.
Real estate
Melissa Loy, Douglas Prosek and Michelle Wells have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents.
Loy is based in the Long Point Road office in Mount Pleasant. She has a bachelor's degree in public relations and media studies from the College of Charleston.
Prosek is based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek. He has more than 30 years of construction industry experience.
Wells is based in the Orleans Road office in West Ashley. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing and business from Charleston Southern University.
Kathleen Pratt has joined RE/MAX Pro Realty as an agent and marketing specialist. Previously, she was a marketing representative for Adams Outdoor Advertising. She has a bachelor's degree in strategic communication and public relations with minor in advertising from Flagler College.
Maggie Cao has joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a sales associate based in the Centre Pointe office in North Charleston. She also works as a Chinese language teacher at a private school.
LaKema McQueen-Byas and Irina Adamova have joined Brand Name Real Estate as agents.
Transportation
Caroline Passe has joined The Gotcha Group as director of public relations. She has more than 10 years of public relations and marketing industry experience. Previously, she was public relations marketing manager for Tailored Brands' Joseph Abboud menswear line. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.