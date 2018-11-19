NOV. 27
ACCOUNTING OVERVIEW: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds an accounting overview for small businesses. 6-7:45 p.m. Mount Pleasant Regional Library 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. Topics include financial statements, cash flow management, using Quickbooks, and tax reporting basics. Scheduled speaker is Joe Hinske of Legare Bailey Hinske LLC. Free. Registration required. Go go https://charlestonsc.score.org/ for details.
NOV. 28
SUMMERVILLE PARKWAY UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly Power Hour event. 8-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall Annex, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker is Joe Riley, engineering project manager for the S.C. Department of Transportation. Topic: Update on the third phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project.
GREENBELT FUNDING: Charleston County Government holds a workshop on applying for funding from its $20 million Greenbelt program for rural and urban projects. 9-11 a.m. Council Chambers, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Go to greenbelt.charlestoncounty.org for details.
NOV. 29
SALUTE TO BUSINESS: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual 'Salute to Business & Industry." Noon. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $50 for members; $65 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
DEC. 4
STATE OF SUMMERVILLE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Division meets. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Summerville town administrator Colin Martin. Topic: “2019 State of the Town and Budget Review.” Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
USC ECONOMIC FORECAST: The University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business holds its 38th annual Economic Outlook Conference. Theme: “After a Decade of Expansion, What’s Next for the U.S. and South Carolina Economy?” Noon-4 p.m. USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. $75. Go to https://bit.ly/2RObvKo for details.
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.
DEC. 6
HIRING WORKSHOP: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Hiring and Planning for 2019.” 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Billie Attaway. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.
JAN. 25
OPPORTUNITY ZONES: The Council of Development Finance Agencies, the Office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott and the Office of Gov. Henry McMaster hold the “Governor’s Opportunity Zones Summit.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, Columbia. $25-$75. Go to www.scopportunityzone.com for details.