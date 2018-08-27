TUESDAY
INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Presbyterian Church. 407 S. Laurel St. The program includes a moderated panel discussion with Amy Thompson of the S.C. Department of Commerce, David Ginn of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance and John Truluck of Dorchester County’s economic development office. $50 for members; $75 for others. Email Jena Ferguson at jferguson@greatersummerville.org for more details.
WEDNESDAY
NASA BUSINESS EXPO: Charleston County Government holds a forum, “Launch Your Business with NASA and Charleston County.” 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. $40. Go to https://www.charlestoncounty.org/nasa.php to register.
THURSDAY
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
BUSINESS CONTRACTS WORKSHOP: The S.C. Small Business Development center holds a workshop, “Contracts, Compliance & Building a Better Business.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is attorney Alexandru “Alex” Juncu. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SEPT. 4-5
REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE: The Urban Land Institute’s South Carolina chapter holds its 10th Annual S.C. Capital Markets Conference. The Sanctuary, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island. Scheduled speakers include consultant John Burns, JLL managing director Brian Dawson and East West partners founder and chairman Harry Frampton. $150-$525. Go to https://southcarolina.uli.org for details.
SEPT. 6
EXPORTING PRIMER: The U.S. Commercial Service holds a workshop, “The Basics of Exporting for Aerospace and Defense Industries.” 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. South Carolina Research Authority, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. $45. Go to https://SCDEC.regfox.com/aerospaceevent to register.
SEPT. 7
EXPORTING TO PANAMA: The S.C. Department of Commerce, Charleston Sister Cities International and the U.S. Commercial Service holds a seminar on exporting opportunities under the Panama Free Trade Agreement. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, 4500 Leeds Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include: Ahmed Laguetar of John S. James Co; Mike Alloca of Alloca Enterprises; and Phil Minard of the US Commercial Service. $50. For details, contact Neita Wiese at neita@charlestonsistercities.org or go to www.charlestonsistercities.com.
SEPT. 10
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
SEPT. 11
VOLVO UPDATE: Charleston Women in International Trade meets. 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Crowne Plaza Charleston, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd. North Charleston. Scheduled spaker is Stephanie Mangini, senior manager of corporate communications for Volvo Car US. Topic: "Volvo Cars - Operating in a Global Environment." $25 for members; $30 for others. Go to https://conta.cc/2wdVPXw to register.
SEPT. 13
WRITING A BUSINESS PLAN: Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “How to Write a Business Plan and Create Pitch Decks.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Darrell Jones and Jim Wasson of the SBDC. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com to register
SEPT. 18
CHINA-S.C. ECONOMIC TIES: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds a luncheon and panel discussion, “China’s Impact on South Carolina. 11:30 a.m. Bessinger's, 1602 Savannah Highway, West Ashley. Scheduled speaker is Wally Wang, senior project manager with the S.C. Department of Commerce. $45. Seating limited and pre-registration is required. Go to www.waccharleston.org for details.
SEPT. 19
BASTIAT SOCIETY: The American Institute for Economic Research’s Bastiat Society program meets. 6:30 p.m. Sticky Fingers, 235 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Ellen Weaver, who was an aide to former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint and is an appointee on the S.C. Education Oversight Committee. Topic: “South Carolina’s Free and Flourishing Future.” Go to www.bastiatsociety.org/charleston.php for details.
SEPT. 20
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 6th annual “Good Business Summit.” 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jay Richardson, general manager of New Belgium Brewing Co. in Asheville. $105-$325. Go to www.lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.
SEPT. 25
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The newly formed Palmetto chapter 385 the National Association of Women in Construction meets. 6:30 p.m. Charleston Electrical Contractors Association, 2230 Technical Parkway, North Charleston. Contact Janet Bates at jbates@cfevans.com for details.
SEPT. 27
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
OCT 9-10
AEROSPACE SUMMIT: The annual S.C. Aerospace Conference & Expo is held. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Columbia native Gen. Charles Bolden, a former astronaut and former administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Go to https://southcarolinaaerospaceconference.com/ for details.