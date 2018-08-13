TUESDAY
FEDERAL CONTRACTS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a free workshop, "Grow Your Business Through Federal Contracting.” 8 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Angela Brewer, SBA business opportunity specialist. Registration is required. Go to https://bit.ly/2OPvNSU or email angela.brewer@sba.gov for details.
WEDNESDAY
DIGITAL MARKETING: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop on digital marketing for small businesses. 6 p.m. Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. Scheduled speaker is Beth Best of BBD. Registration is required. Go to http://www.charlestonsc.score.org or email blakeb.score@gmail.com for details.
THURSDAY
GETTING TO MARKET: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “How to Develop a New Product and Take it to Market.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jim Wasson, an entrepreneur and technology commercialization consultant. $20. Registration is required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
FRIDAY
INTRO TO ‘SEO’: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds “Findable You-SEO 101,” an introductory workshop about search-engine optimization. 9-10 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. $10 for members; $20 for others. Scheduled speaker is Jerry Spiller. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
AUG. 18
HEIRS’ PROPERTY ESTATE PLANNING: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation, the Charleston County Bar Association and Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services hold a free wills clinic. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Delta Life Center, 2002 William Kennerty Drive, Charleston. Registration required. Call Sharon Piggs at 803-745-7055 or spiggs@heirsproperty.org for more details.
AUG. 18 and 25
QUICKBOOKS TRAINING: The Small business Development Center, The Citadel’s Baker School of Business and Software Training Consultants holds a two-part workshop of the basics of using Quickbooks. 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Bond Hall’s Bastin Lab, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.citadel.edu/bastinlab/ for details.
AUG. 21
CHARLESTON COUNTY GROWTH PLAN: Charleston County Council holds a public hearing on proposed amendments to its comprehensive plan for guiding future growth and development. 6 p.m. Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston.
FILM INDUSTRY UPDATE: The Carolina Film Alliance meets to discuss wage and supplier rebates for the industry and other issues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. North Charleston Fire Museum, 4975 Centre Pointe Drive. Scheduled speakers include state Sen. Paul Campbell; North Charleston tourism director Amy Heath; and S.C. Film Commission manager Tom Clark. Free for members; $10 for others. Go to http://carolinafilm.com for more details.
AUG. 25
LEGAL HELP FOR NONPROFITS: The S.C. Bar Foundation, Charleston Legal Access, Charleston County Public Library and Increasing H.O.P.E. hold a forum, "Ask A Lawyer for Small Nonprofits." 10 a.m.-noon. 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free.
AUG. 28
INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Presbyterian Church. 407 S. Laurel St. The program includes a moderated panel discussion with Amy Thompson of the S.C. Department of Commerce, David Ginn of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance and John Truluck of Dorchester County’s economic development office. $50 for members; $75 for others. Email Jena Ferguson at jferguson@greatersummerville.org for more details.
AUG. 29
NASA BUSINESS EXPO: Charleston County Government holds a forum, “Launch your Business with NASA and Charleston County.” 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. $40. Go to https://www.charlestoncounty.org/nasa.php to register.
AUG. 30
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
BUSINESS CONTRACTS WORKSHOP: The S.C. Small Business Development center holds a workshop, “Contracts, Compliance & Building a Better Business.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is attorney Alexandru “Alex” Juncu. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SEPT. 4-5
REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE: The Urban Land Institute’s South Carolina chapter holds its 10th Annual S.C. Capital Markets Conference. The Sanctuary, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island. Scheduled speakers include consultant John Burns, JLL managing director Brian Dawson and East West partners founder and chairman Harry Frampton. $150-$525. Go to https://southcarolina.uli.org for details.
SEPT. 6
EXPORTING PRIMER: The U.S. Commercial Service holds a workshop, “The Basics of Exporting for Aerospace and Defense Industries.” 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. South Carolina Research Authority, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. $45. Go to https://SCDEC.regfox.com/aerospaceevent to register.
SEPT. 18
CHINA-S.C. ECONOMIC TIES: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds a luncheon and panel discussion, “China’s Impact on South Carolina. 11:30 a.m. Bessinger's Restaurant, 1602 Savannah Highway, West Ashley. Scheduled speaker is Wally Wang, senior project manager with the S.C. Department of Commerce. $45. Seating limited; pre-registration is required. Go to www.waccharleston.org for details.
SEPT. 20
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 6th annual “Good Business Summit.” 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jay Richardson, general manager of New Belgium Brewing Co. in Asheville. $105-$325. Go to www.lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.
SEPT. 25
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The newly formed Palmetto chapter 385 the National Association of Women in Construction meets. 6:30 p.m. Charleston Electrical Contractors Association, 2230 Technical Parkway, North Charleston. Contact Janet Bates at jbates@cfevans.com for details.