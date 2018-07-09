TUESDAY
LONG-TERM CARE COVERAGE: The South Carolina Department of Insurance holds a public hearing about the status of long-term care insurance in the state and nation. 1-3:30 p.m. S.C. Bar Auditorium, 950 Taylor St., Columbia. Free. Call Katie Geer at 803-737-5913 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
CYBER SECURITY: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester Chamber of Commerce’s Education & Workforce Division and the Dorchester County Industrial Council meet. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Rick Krenmayer, co-founder and CEO of Stasmayer Inc. Topic: “Cyber Security & Why You Should Stay Up at Night.” Free. Email kszostak@greatersummerville.org to register
THURSDAY
BUSINESS FINANCING: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop on financing options for small businesses.3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. $20. Scheduled speakers include representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Local Development Corporation, Wells Fargo, SouthStar Capital and Charleston Angel Investors. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for more details.
JULY 19-22
MUNICIPAL ASSOCIATION: The Municipal Association of South Carolina holds its annual meeting. Marriott Hilton Head Island, One Hotel Circle,. Go to www.masc.sc for details.
JULY 26
BUSINESS LOANS: The City of Charleston’s Local Development Corporation holds a workshop on packaging a business loan request and basics of starting a business. 10 a.m. 2 Race St., Charleston. Free. RSVP at info@charlestonldc.org or call 843-973-7298 for more details.
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
AUG. 1
SMALL BUSINESS TECH GRANTS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center, SCORE and the U.S, Small Business Administration hold a free workshop on how to apply for federal innovation research and technology transfer grants. 9 a.m.-noon. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jim Wasson, a technology commercialization business consultant. Go to charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
AUG. 25
LEGAL HELP FOR NONPROFITS: The S.C. Bar Foundation, Charleston Legal Access, Charleston County Public Library and Increasing H.O.P.E. hold a forum, "Ask A Lawyer for Small Nonprofits." 10 a.m.-noon. 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free.
AUG. 29
NASA BUSINESS EXPO: Charleston County Government holds a forum, “Launch your Business with NASA and Charleston County.” 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. $40. Go to https://www.charlestoncounty.org/nasa.php to register.
AUG. 30
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org for registration and other details.
SEPT. 20
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 6th annual “Good Business Summit.” 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jay Richardson, general manager of New Belgium Brewing Co. in Asheville. $105-$325. Go to www.lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.