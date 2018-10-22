TODAY
BLUE ECONOMY SESSION: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration holds a "listening session" to gather public input regarding the implementation of the U.S. Department of Commerce's 2018-2022 strategic plan and the "Blue Economy," including fishing, shipping, energy, recreation and tourism. 3 p.m. Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St. Scheduled speaker is retired Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Gallaudet, assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and acting undersecretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere.
WEDNESDAY
JAMES ISLAND ROADWORK: Charleston County Government holds an open house for the public on the planned Central Park Road and Riverland Drive intersection improvements project. 5:30-7:30 p.m. James Island Charter High School, 1000 Fort Johnson Road.
THURSDAY
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org for registration and other details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. TRADE CONFERENCE: The 45th annual South Carolina International Trade Conference is held. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Keynote speakers are Medal of Honor recipient and retired Major Gen. James E. Livingston and solo sailor Brad Van Liew. Go to https://www.scitc.org/ for details.
OCT. 30
GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING FORUM: The South Carolina Research Authority holds a workshop on small business contracting opportunities with with the U.S. government. 9 a.m.-noon. 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speakers include Ashley Bell, regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, as well as representatives from the Small Business Development Center, SCORE, the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, the city of Charleston and Dorchester County. Seating is limited. Go to https://bit.ly/2Agc3CS to register.
OCT. 31
MUSC NEXTON EXPANSION UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a presentation on the Medical University of South Carolina’s plans to build a hospital in the Nexton development. 9 a.m. Charleston Southern University Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Dr. Pat Cawley, president of MUSC Health. $30 for members; $49 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM: The S.C. State Ports Authority holds “S.C. Logistics Tech Talk 2018.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hyatt Place, 560 King St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include S.C. Commerce Department chief Bobby Hitt and representatives from New York Shipping Exchange, Knightscope, DHL, and Michelin. $125 until Aug. 31; $125-$175 afterward. Go to https://techtalk2018.eventbrite.com for details.
NOV. 5
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
NOV. 6-8
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT: The South Carolina Community Loan Fund holds its “Investing in Community Summit ‘18: Where Community and Capital Meet.” Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Anton Gunn, chief diversity officer for the Medical University of South Carolina, and Mark Constantine, president and CEO of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. $50-$150. Go to http://sccommunityloanfund.org for details
NOV. 7 & 14
RETIREMENT PLANNING: The College of Charleston Center for Continuing and Professional Education holds a two-part retirement planning seminar, with an alternate course held Nov. 8 and 15. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 25 St. Philip St., Charleston. Scheduled instructors are Nicholas Pavia and Brian Brown of Commonwealth Financial Group. $55. Call 843-953-6684 for details.
NOV. 12-14
RECYCLING SUMMIT: The Southeast Recycling Development Council holds its 2018 summit on the status and future of the industry. Historic Charleston DoubleTree, 181 Church St., Charleston. Go to https://www.serdc.org/event-2830440 for registration details.
NOV. 13
CYBERSECURITY PRIMER: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop “Cybersecurity 101.” 3-5 p.m. First Citizens building, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Scott Wiesman, founder and chief technology officer of Workwies Technologies. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
NOV. 15
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon with state lawmakers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Country Club 400 Country Club Blvd. Invited participants are S.C. Sen. Sean Bennett; Rep. Katie Arrington; Rep. Joe Daning; and Rep. Chris Murphy. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.