TODAY
STATE OF THE PORT: The Propeller Club of Charleston holds its annual "State of the Port Address" and luncheon. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jim Newsome, CEO of the State Ports Authority. Go to www.propellerclubchs.com or email jjamme@carolinaone.com for details.
SCANA MERGER UPDATE: Dominion Energy holds a public drop-in about its proposed acquisition of South Carolina Electric & Gas and SCANA Corp. 4-7 p.m. Trident Technical College Conference Center, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave, North Charleston. Go to dominionenergysouth.com/events for more details.
JAMES ISLAND TRANSIT: The Berkeley, Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments and the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority hold a drop-in open house on proposed changes to CARTA’s Route 31 Folly Road and transit needs on James Island. 3-7 p.m. St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road.
TODAY-WEDNESDAY
S.C. TRADE CONFERENCE: The 45th annual South Carolina International Trade Conference is held. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Keynote speakers are Medal of Honor recipient and retired Major Gen. James E. Livingston and extreme solo sailor Brad Van Liew. Go to https://www.scitc.org/ for details.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING FORUM: The South Carolina Research Authority holds a workshop on small business contracting opportunities with the U.S. government. 9 a.m.-noon. 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speakers include Ashley Bell, regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, as well as representatives from the Small Business Development Center, SCORE, the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, the city of Charleston and Dorchester County. Seating is limited. Go to https://bit.ly/2Agc3CS to register.
WEDNESDAY
MUSC NEXTON EXPANSION UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a presentation on the Medical University of South Carolina’s plans to build a hospital in the Nexton development. 9 a.m. Charleston Southern University Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Dr. Pat Cawley, president of MUSC Health. $30 for members; $49 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM: The S.C. State Ports Authority holds “S.C. Logistics Tech Talk 2018.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hyatt Place, 560 King St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include S.C. Commerce Department chief Bobby Hitt and representatives from New York Shipping Exchange, Knightscope, DHL, and Michelin. $125 until Aug. 31; $125-$175 afterward. Go to https://techtalk2018.eventbrite.com for details.
NOV. 5
TAX SALE: Charleston County Government holds its annual sale of real estate and mobile homes with delinquent property taxes. 9 a.m. North Charleston Coliseum's Montague Terrace Room, 5001 Coliseum Drive. If necessary, the sale will resume at 9 a.m. on subsequent days until all properties are sold. Go to https://bit.ly/2NYhDNF for details.
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
NOV. 6
COUNTY JOB FAIR: Charleston County Government holds an employment fair. 9-11:30 a.m. SC Works, 1930 Hanahan Road, North Charleston.
NOV. 6-8
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT: The South Carolina Community Loan Fund holds its “Investing in Community Summit ‘18: Where Community and Capital Meet.” Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Anton Gunn, chief diversity officer for the Medical University of South Carolina, and Mark Constantine, president and CEO of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. $50-$150. Go to http://sccommunityloanfund.org for details
NOV. 7 & 14
RETIREMENT PLANNING: The College of Charleston Center for Continuing and Professional Education holds a two-part retirement planning seminar, with alternate sessions held Nov. 8 and 15. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 25 St. Philip St., Charleston. Scheduled instructors are Nicholas Pavia and Brian Brown of Commonwealth Financial Group. $55. Call 843-953-6684 for details.
NOV. 10
CO-OP MEETING: Berkeley Electric Cooperative holds its annual meeting of members and board election. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9850 U.S. Highway 78, Ladson. Free. Go to https://www.berkeleyelectric.coop/ for details.
NOV. 12-14
RECYCLING SUMMIT: The Southeast Recycling Development Council holds its 2018 summit on the status and future of the industry. Historic Charleston DoubleTree, 181 Church St., Charleston. Go to https://www.serdc.org/event-2830440 for registration details.
NOV. 13
CYBERSECURITY PRIMER: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Cybersecurity 101.” 3-5 p.m. First Citizens building, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Scott Wiesman, founder and chief technology officer of Workwies Technologies. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
BASTIAT SOCIETY: The American Institute for Economic Research’s Bastiat Society meets. 6-8:30 p.m. Sticky Fingers, 235 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Robert Bradley, founder and CEO of the Institute for Energy Research. Topic: "The Contra-Capitalist Company: Can Capitalism Survive?” Go to https://www.aier.org/events for details.
NOV. 15
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon with state lawmakers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Country Club 400 Country Club Blvd. Invited participants are S.C. Sen. Sean Bennett; Rep. Katie Arrington; Rep. Joe Daning; and Rep. Chris Murphy. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
NOV. 17
FIRST-TIME HOME BUYERS: Origin SC holds a homeownership workshop for first-time buyers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Topics include mortgage options, market conditions, home warranties, fees, tax credits and credit scores. $49. Space is limited, and registration is required. Call 843-735-7802 or go to https://bit.ly/2PQu7IN for details.
NOV. 28
SUMMERVILLE PARKWAY UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly Power Hour event. 8-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall Annex, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker is Joe Riley, engineering project manager for the S.C. Department of Transportation. Topic: Update on the Berlin G. Myers Parkway phase III project
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.