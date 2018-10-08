TUESDAY
MONCKS CORNER UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on growth and development in Moncks Corner. 8:30 a.m. Berkeley Electric Cooperative, 551 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner. Scheduled speaker is Mayor Michael Lockliear . Free. RSVP to 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more information.
WOMEN IN TRADE: Charleston Women in International Trade meets. 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Crowne Plaza Charleston, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jennifer Murray, senior vice president and retail area executive for South State Bank. Topic: “The Balancing Act: How to Tackle Nonprofit Involvement and Community Giving with Home and Work Life.” $25 for members; $30 for others. Go to https://conta.cc/2Ot5mVJ to register.
BERKELEY COUNTY MANUFACTURING TRAINING: Berkeley County Government holds an information meeting for county residents interested in training for manufacturing jobs. 5 p.m. Trident Technical College Berkeley Campus, 1001 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner. Attendees can sign up for a four-week ManuFirstSC training course that begins Oct. 13. Go to http://bit.ly/BerkeleyManuFirstSCOct9 to register for the meeting.
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State office holds a free seminar for South Carolina notaries and anyone interested in becoming a notary. 6-7:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Go to www.scsos.com for details.
ENGINEERING GROUP: The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers meets. 5:30 p.m. Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road. Mount Pleasant. $25. Email gene3380@gmail.com for more information.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
AEROSPACE SUMMIT: The annual S.C. Aerospace Conference & Expo is held. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Columbia native Gen. Charles Bolden, a former astronaut and former administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Go to https://southcarolinaaerospaceconference.com/ for details.
WEDNESDAY
UNTAPPED WORKFORCE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s Education and Workforce Development Division meets. 8-9 a.m. Topic: “Engaging the Untapped Workforce.” Scheduled speakers are Kurtis Whitehead of AccessAbility; Michelle McDonald of the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department; and Chris Kendig of the Federal Administration for Community Living SC. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for more details.
WEST ASHLEY REVITALIZATION: The city of Charleston's West Ashley Revitalization Commission meets. 5:30 p.m. Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., near Center Court.
THURSDAY
CYBERSECURITY BASICS: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop “Cybersecurity 101.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Scott Wiesman, founder and chief technology officer of Workwies Technologies. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SCANA SALE SESSION: Dominion Energy holds a public information drop-in meeting to discuss its proposed buyout of SCANA Corp. and South Carolina Electric & Gas. 4-7 p.m. Trident Technical College’s College Center, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free.
FRIDAY
SALES WORKSHOP: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chmaber of Commerce holds a workshop: “Strategic Sales and Service 2.0.” 9-11 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is sales trainer Shari Pash. $35 for members; $50 for others. Registration required by Oct 3. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for more details.
FRIDAY
RESOURCES FOR VETERANS: The Charleston Veterans Connection Fair is held to showcase jobs and other resources for veterans. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. College of Charleston North Campus, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston. Sponsors include the Tri-County Veteran Support Network, the S.C. National Guard Service Member and Family Care, Charleston County Veteran Affairs, the College of Charleston, S.C. Serves and Operation Palmetto Employment. Free. Go to https://bit.ly/2Noe2Ij for details.
SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the South Carolina Research Authority holds a workshop on search engine optimization, search engine marketing, content marketing, and social media marketing. 1-3 p.m. SCRA, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Demming Bass of Google's Get Your Business Online Program. Go to http://tiny.cc/13tsyy for details.
OCT. 16
MANUFACTURERS COUNCIL: The Lowcountry Manufacturers Council holds its annual meeting and dinner. 6-9 p.m. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St, Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jeff Moore, vice president of manufacturing, Americas, and plant manager at Volvo Car in Berkeley County. $100 for members; $130 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2NHjXgN for details.
OCT. 17
LAND CONSERVATION: The American Institute for Economic Research's Bastiat Society of Charleston meets. 6-8:30 p.m. Sticky Fingers, 235 Meeting St., Charleston. Topic: Creating America's Next Big Park -- With Private Funds." Scheduled speaker is Laura Huggins, CEO of Montana Prairie Holdings and a research fellow at the Property and Environment Research Center. Email charleston@bastiatsociety.com for details.
OCT. 19
HOSPITALITY AND SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT: The U.S. Green Building Council South Carolina holds its 2nd annual Southern Hospitality Summit, focusing on how to infuse sustainability with luxury. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. The Dewberry Charleston, 334 Meeting St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Katarina Tesarova, vice president of global sustainability for Las Vegas Sands Corp. $125-$175. Go to https://new.usgbc.org/ for more details.
OCT. 25
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org for registration and other details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. TRADE CONFERENCE: The 45th annual South Carolina International Trade Conference is held. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Keynote speakers are Medal of Honor recipient and retired Major Gen. James E. Livingston and extreme solo sailor Brad Van Liew. Go to https://www.scitc.org/ for details.
OCT. 31
MUSC NEXTON UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a presentation on the Medical University of South Carolina’s plans to build a hospital in the Nexton development. 9 a.m. Charleston Southern University Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Dr. Pat Cawley, president of MUSC Health. $30 for members; $49 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM: The S.C. State Ports Authority holds “S.C. Logistics Tech Talk 2018.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hyatt Place, 560 King St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include S.C. Commerce Department chief Bobby Hitt and representatives from New York Shipping Exchange, Knightscope, DHL, and Michelin. $125 until Aug. 31; $125-$175 afterward. Go to https://techtalk2018.eventbrite.com for details.
NOV. 5
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
NOV. 6-8
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT: The South Carolina Community Loan Fund holds its “Investing in Community Summit ‘18: Where Community and Capital Meet.” Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Anton Gunn, chief diversity officer for the Medical University of South Carolina, and Mark Constantine, president and CEO of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. $50-$150. Go to http://sccommunityloanfund.org for details
NOV. 12-14
RECYCLING SUMMIT: The Southeast Recycling Development Council holds its 2018 summit on the status and future of the industry. Historic Charleston DoubleTree, 181 Church St., Charleston. Go to https://www.serdc.org/event-2830440 for registration details.
NOV. 15
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon with state lawmakers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Country Club 400 Country Club Blvd, Summerville. Invited participants are S.C. Sen. Sean Bennett; Rep. Katie Arrington; Rep. Joe Daning; and Rep. Chris Murphy. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Rates go up after Oct. 31. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.