THURSDAY
NONPROFIT GOVERNANCE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council meets. 9-10:30 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Claire Louder of Louder Nonprofit Strategies, Topic: "Good Governance Part 2: What Every Board Member Should Know." Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
AMERICORPS OVERVIEW: The City of Charleston holds information sessions for the 2019 AmeriCorps VISTA Site Selection Process to provide an overview of the national service program and review related regulations and requirements. 3-4:30 p.m., 75 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free. Contact Mindy Sturm at 843-965-4190 or sturmm@charleston-sc.gov for details.
JAN. 3
BUSINESS PRIMER: Charleston County Public Library and the local chapter of SCORE hold a workshop, "Ready to Start a Business?" 6-7:45 p.m. 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Call 843-805-6950 for details.
JAN. 10
LABOR LAW UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Education and Workforce Development Division and the Dorchester County Industrial Council meet. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Ben Glass, an attorney with Ogletree Denkins. Topic: "Labor Law Updates." Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
JAN. 11-13
SC AUTO SHOW: The South Carolina Inernatoinal Auto Show is held. Greenville Convention Center, One Exposition Ave., Greenville. Go to www.southcarolinaautoshow.com for details.
JAN. 14
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free workshop on estate administration and the probate process. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
JAN. 23-24
SC AGRIBUSINESS: The 7th annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo is held. Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Scheduled keynote speaker is Michele Payn of Cause Matters Corporation. Free. Go to https://www.scagribizexpo.com/ for details.
JAN. 25
OPPORTUNITY ZONES: The Council of Development Finance Agencies, the Office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott and the Office of Gov. Henry McMaster hold the “Governor’s Opportunity Zones Summit.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, Columbia. $25-$75. Go to www.scopportunityzone.com for details.
JAN. 29
CHAMBER GALA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its membership appreciation and awards celebration. 6-9 p.m. Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for members; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.