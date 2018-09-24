TUESDAY
VETERANS HEALTH FAIR: The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Trident VA Outpatient Clinic holds its second annual Veteran Health Fair. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 9237 University Blvd., North Charleston. Free.
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The newly formed Palmetto chapter 385 of the National Association of Women in Construction meets. 6:30 p.m. Charleston Electrical Contractors Association, 2230 Technical Parkway, North Charleston. Contact Janet Bates at jbates@cfevans.com for details.
THURSDAY
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org for registration and other details.
BUSINESS EXPO: The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Business and Community Expo 2018. 1-6 p.m. Omar Shrine Temple, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Go to www.mountpleasantchamber.org for details.
FRIDAY
TAX WORKSHOP: The Internal Revenue Service, the S.C. Department of Revenue, the S.C. Society of Enrolled Agents, the S.C. Employment Security Commission and the Small Business Development Center hold a tax workshop for small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. First Citizens Bank building, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Call 843-740-6160 to register.
SATURDAY
AFRICAN AMERICAN TOURISM: The Wando-Huger Community Development Corporation holds its sixth annual daylong S.C. African American Tourism Conference and Think Tank. 9 a.m. The College of Charleston’s Beatty Center, 5 Liberty St. $50. Go to https://scaat.us/ for details.
OCT. 1
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
OCT. 9
MONCKS CORNER UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on growth and development in Moncks Corner. 8:30 a.m. Berkley Electric Cooperative, 551 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner. Scheduled speaker is Mayor Michael Lockliear. Free. RSVP to 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more information.
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State office holds a free seminar for South Carolina notaries and anyone interested in becoming a notary. 6-7:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Go to www.scsos.com for details.
OCT. 9-10
AEROSPACE SUMMIT: The annual S.C. Aerospace Conference & Expo is held. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Columbia native Gen. Charles Bolden, a former astronaut and former administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Go to https://southcarolinaaerospaceconference.com/ for details.
OCT. 11
CYBERSECURITY BASICS: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop “Cybersecurity 101.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Scott Wiesman, founder and chief technology officer of Workwies Technologies. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
OCT. 12
SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the S.C. Research Authority holds a workshop on search engine optimization, search engine marketing, content marketing, and social media marketing. 1-3 p.m. SCRA, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Demming Bass of Google's Get Your Business Online Program. Go to http://tiny.cc/13tsyy for details.
OCT. 25
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. MARITIME CONFERENCE: The 45th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Gaillard Center, Calhoun St., Charleston.
OCT. 31
SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM: The S.C. State Ports Authority holds “SC Logistics Tech Talk 2018.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hyatt Place’s Sterling Hall, 560 King St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include S.C. Commerce Department chief Bobby Hitt and representatives from New York Shipping Exchange, Knightscope, DHL, and Michelin. $125 until Aug. 31; $125-$175 afterward. Go to https://techtalk2018.eventbrite.com for details.
NOV. 6-8
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT: The South Carolina Community Loan Fund holds its “Investing in Community Summit ‘18: Where Community and Capital Meet.” Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Anton Gunn, chief diversity officer for the Medical University of South Carolina, and Mark Constantine, president and CEO of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. $50-$150. Go to http://sccommunityloanfund.org for details
NOV. 12-14
RECYCLING SUMMIT: The Southeast Recycling Development Council holds its 2018 summit on the status and future of the industry. Historic Charleston DoubleTree, 181 Church St., Charleston. Go to https://www.serdc.org/event-2830440 for registration details.
NOV. 15
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon with state lawmakers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd. Invited participants are S.C. Sen. Sean Bennett; Rep. Katie Arrington; Rep. Joe Daning; and Rep. Chris Murphy. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.