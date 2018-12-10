TODAY
UTILITY MEETING: Directors and board committees of state-owned power and water utility Santee Cooper meet. 8 a.m. Wampee Conference Center, Pinopolis. The agenda includes an employment agreement for interim CEO Jim Brogdon. A live webcast can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2KZ5acF starting at 7:55 a.m.
TUESDAY
SALES WORKSHOP: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds a workshop, “Strategic Sales and Service 2.0.” 9-11 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is national sales trainer and consultant Shari Pash. $35 for members; $50 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
COMMUNICATION WORKSHOP: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a Dale Carnegie workplace communication training program for managers and team leaders. 9 a.m. Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2435 Elms Blvd., North Charleston. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for details.
WEDNESDAY
WEST ASHLEY REVITALIZATION: The West Ashley Revitalization Commission meets. 4:30 p.m. The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road.
THURSDAY
COOPER RIVER MARINA PLAN: The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission holds a drop-in style public information and input meeting about the conceptual master plan for the 25-acre Cooper River Marina site just south of the former Navy base. 6-8 p.m. Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston. Go to www.CharlestonCountyParks.com/CRMProject for details.
FRIDAY
AMERICORPS OVERVIEW: The City of Charleston holds information sessions for the 2019 AmeriCorps VISTA Site Selection Process to provide an overview of the national service program and review related regulations and requirements. 3-4:30 p.m., 75 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free. Contact Mindy Sturm at 843-965-4190 or sturmm@charleston-sc.gov for details.
JAN. 3
BUSINESS PRIMER: Charleston County Public Library and the local chapter of SCORE hold a workshop, "Ready to Start a Business?" 6-7:45 p.m. 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Call 843-805-6950 for details.
JAN. 10
LABOR LAW UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce's Education and Workforce Development Division and the Dorchester County Industrial Council meet. 8-9 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Ben Glass, an attorney with Ogletree Denkins. Topic: "Labor Law Updates." Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
JAN. 11-13
SC AUTO SHOW: The South Carolina Inernatoinal Auto Show is held. Greenville Convention Center, One Exposition Ave., Greenville. Go to www.southcarolinaautoshow.com for details.
JAN. 23-24
SC AGRIBUSINESS: The 7th annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo is held. Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Scheduled keynote speaker is Michele Payn of Cause Matters Corporation. Free. Go to https://www.scagribizexpo.com/ for details.
JAN. 25
OPPORTUNITY ZONES: The Council of Development Finance Agencies, the Office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott and the Office of Gov. Henry McMaster hold the “Governor’s Opportunity Zones Summit.” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, Columbia. $25-$75. Go to www.scopportunityzone.com for details.
JAN. 29
CHAMBER GALA: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its membership appreciation and awards celebration. 6-9 p.m. Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. $75 for members; $100 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.