TUESDAY
MANUFACTURERS COUNCIL: The Lowcountry Manufacturers Council holds its annual meeting and dinner. 6-9 p.m. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St, Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jeff Moore, vice president of manufacturing, Americas, and plant manager at Volvo Car in Berkeley County. $100 for members; $130 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2NHjXgN for details.
WEDNESDAY
BATTERY SEAWALL UPDATE: The Charleston chapter of the Construction Specifications Institute meets. 5:30-7 p.m. The Clemson Design Center, 701 East Bay St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jacob Lindsey, planning director for the city of Charleston. Topic: “Planning for the Future: Lower Battery Seawall Repair Project.” Free for members; $20 for others. Go to charleston.csinet.org for details.
LAND CONSERVATION: The American Institute for Economic Research's Bastiat Society of Charleston meets. 6-8:30 p.m. Sticky Fingers, 235 Meeting St., Charleston. Topic: "Creating America's Next Big Park – With Private Funds." Scheduled speaker is Laura Huggins, CEO of Montana Prairie Holdings and a research fellow at the Property and Environment Research Center. Email charleston@bastiatsociety.com for details.
FRIDAY
HOSPITALITY AND SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT: The U.S. Green Building Council South Carolina holds its 2nd annual Southern Hospitality Summit, focusing on how to infuse sustainability with luxury. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. The Dewberry Charleston, 334 Meeting St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Katarina Tesarova, vice president of global sustainability for Las Vegas Sands Corp. $125-$175. Go to https://new.usgbc.org/ for more details.
OCT. 25
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org for registration and other details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. TRADE CONFERENCE: The 45th annual South Carolina International Trade Conference is held. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Keynote speakers are Medal of Honor recipient and retired Major Gen. James E. Livingston and extreme solo sailor Brad Van Liew. Go to https://www.scitc.org/ for details.
OCT. 31
MUSC NEXTON EXPANSION UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds a presentation on the Medical University of South Carolina’s plans to build a hospital in the Nexton development. 9 a.m. Charleston Southern University Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Dr. Pat Cawley, president of MUSC Health. $30 for members; $49 for others. Call 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more details.
SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM: The S.C. State Ports Authority holds “S.C. Logistics Tech Talk 2018.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hyatt Place, 560 King St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include S.C. Commerce Department chief Bobby Hitt and representatives from New York Shipping Exchange, Knightscope, DHL, and Michelin. $125 until Aug. 31; $125-$175 afterward. Go to https://techtalk2018.eventbrite.com for details.
NOV. 5
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
NOV. 6-8
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT: The South Carolina Community Loan Fund holds its “Investing in Community Summit ‘18: Where Community and Capital Meet.” Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Anton Gunn, chief diversity officer for the Medical University of South Carolina, and Mark Constantine, president and CEO of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. $50-$150. Go to http://sccommunityloanfund.org for details
NOV. 12-14
RECYCLING SUMMIT: The Southeast Recycling Development Council holds its 2018 summit on the status and future of the industry. Historic Charleston DoubleTree, 181 Church St., Charleston. Go to https://www.serdc.org/event-2830440 for registration details.
NOV. 15
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon with state lawmakers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Country Club 400 Country Club Blvd, Summerville. Invited participants are S.C. Sen. Sean Bennett; Rep. Katie Arrington; Rep. Joe Daning; and Rep. Chris Murphy. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Rates go up after Oct. 31. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.