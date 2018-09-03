TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE: The Urban Land Institute’s South Carolina chapter holds its 10th Annual S.C. Capital Markets Conference. The Sanctuary, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island. Scheduled speakers include consultant John Burns, JLL managing director Brian Dawson and East West partners founder and chairman Harry Frampton. $150-$525. Go to https://southcarolina.uli.org for details.
THURSDAY
EXPORTING PRIMER: The U.S. Commercial Service holds a workshop, “The Basics of Exporting for Aerospace and Defense Industries.” 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. South Carolina Research Authority, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. $45. Go to https://SCDEC.regfox.com/aerospaceevent to register.
FRIDAY
EXPORTING TO PANAMA: The S.C. Department of Commerce, Charleston Sister Cities International and the U.S. Commercial Service hold a seminar on exporting opportunities under the Panama Free Trade Agreement. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, 4500 Leeds Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speakers include: Ahmed Laguetar of John S. James Co; Mike Alloca of Alloca Enterprises; and Phil Minard of the U.S. Commercial Service. $50. For details, contact Neita Wiese at neita@charlestonsistercities.org or go to www.charlestonsistercities.com.
SEPT. 10
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
SEPT. 11
VOLVO UPDATE: Charleston Women in International Trade meets. 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Crowne Plaza Charleston, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd. North Charleston. Scheduled spaker is Stephanie Mangini, senior manager of corporate communications for Volvo Car US. Topic: "Volvo Cars - Operating in a Global Environment." $25 for members; $30 for others. Go to https://conta.cc/2wdVPXw to register.
SCANA SALE UDPATE: Dominion Energy holds a public information drop-in meeting to discuss its proposed buyout of SCANA Corp. and South Carolina Electric & Gas. 4-7 p.m. Trident Technical College’s College Center, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Free.
SEPT. 13
WRITING A BUSINESS PLAN: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “How to Write a Business Plan and Create Pitch Decks.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speakers are Darrell Jones and Jim Wasson of the SBDC. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com to register
SEPT. 18
CHINA-S.C. ECONOMIC TIES: The World Affairs Council of Charleston holds a luncheon and panel discussion, “China’s Impact on South Carolina. 11:30 a.m. Bessinger's Restaurant, 1602 Savannah Highway, West Ashley. Scheduled speaker is Wally Wang, senior project manager with the S.C. Department of Commerce. $45. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Go to www.waccharleston.org for details.
SEPT. 19
BASTIAT SOCIETY: The American Institute for Economic Research’s Bastiat Society program meets. 6:30 p.m. Sticky Fingers, 235 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Ellen Weaver, who was an aide to former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint and is an appointee to the S.C. Education Oversight Committee. Topic: “South Carolina’s Free and Flourishing Future.” Go to www.bastiatsociety.org/charleston.php for details.
SEPT. 20
LOCAL BUSINESS SUMMIT: Lowcountry Local First holds its 6th annual “Good Business Summit.” 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jay Richardson, general manager of New Belgium Brewing Co. in Asheville. $105-$325. Go to www.lowcountrylocalfirst.org for details.
SEPT. 25
WOMEN IN CONSTRUCTION: The newly formed Palmetto Chapter 385 the National Association of Women in Construction meets. 6:30 p.m. Charleston Electrical Contractors Association, 2230 Technical Parkway, North Charleston. Contact Janet Bates at jbates@cfevans.com for details.
SEPT. 27
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
OCT. 9
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State office holds a free seminar for South Carolina notaries and anyone interested in becoming a notary. 6-7:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Go to www.scsos.com for details.
OCT 9-10
S.C. AEROSPACE SUMMIT: The annual S.C. Aerospace Conference & Expo is held. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Columbia native Gen. Charles Bolden, a former astronaut and former administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Go to https://southcarolinaaerospaceconference.com/ for details.