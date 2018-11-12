TODAY-WEDNESDAY
RECYCLING SUMMIT: The Southeast Recycling Development Council holds its 2018 summit on the status and future of the industry. Historic Charleston DoubleTree, 181 Church St., Charleston. Go to https://www.serdc.org/event-2830440 for registration details.
TUESDAY
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GROUP: The Charleston Regional Development Alliance holds its annual luncheon Noon-2 p.m. Trident Technical College Complex for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is neuroscientist and business strategist Robert Cooper. Topic: "Building An Uncatchable Lead: How Charleston, And Its Leaders, Can Win the Future." $100. Go to https://www.crda.org/annualluncheon/ for details.
CYBERSECURITY PRIMER: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Cybersecurity 101.” 3-5 p.m. First Citizens building, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Scott Wiesman, founder and chief technology officer of Workwies Technologies. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
BASTIAT SOCIETY: The American Institute for Economic Research’s Bastiat Society meets. 6-8:30 p.m. Sticky Fingers, 235 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Robert Bradley, founder and CEO of the Institute for Energy Research. Topic: "The Contra-Capitalist Company: Can Capitalism Survive?” Go to https://www.aier.org/events for details.
GRANT GROUP: The Charleston Association of Grant Professionals meets. 5:45-7:30 p.m. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Topic: "Information Sharing for Grant Seekers." Free. Email carolynlackey@comcast.net or call 843-452-4492 for details.
________________________
WEDNESDAY
CONSTRUCTION GROUP: The Construction Specifications Institute’s Charleston chapter meets. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Meridian Brick and Masonry, 121 Mellichamp Road, Summerville. Free for members; $20 for others. Go to charleston.csinet.org for details.
CEO ROUNDTABLE: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a roundtable discussion for owners or CEOs of active businesses that are at least a year old. 9-10:30 a.m. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go go https://charlestonsc.score.org/ for details
THURSDAY
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon with state lawmakers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE OUTLOOK: The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors' Commercial Investment Division holds it annual market forecast. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. $35 for members; $65 for others. Email Claire@CharlestonRealtors.com or go to www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/ for more information.
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. $49. Registration required: Go to www.originsc.org for details
SATURDAY
FIRST-TIME HOME BUYERS: Origin SC holds a homeownership workshop for first-time buyers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Topics include mortgage options, market conditions, home warranties, fees, tax credits and credit scores. $49. Space is limited, and registration is required. Call 843-735-7802 or go to https://bit.ly/2PQu7IN for details.
NOV. 27
ACCOUNTING OVERVIEW: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds an accounting overview for small businesses.6-7:45 p.m. Mount Pleasant Regional Library 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. Topics include financial statements, cash flow management, using Quickbooks, and tax reporting basics. Scheduled speaker is Joe Hinske of Legare Bailey Hinske LLC. Free. Registration required. Go go https://charlestonsc.score.org/ for details.
NOV. 28
SUMMERVILLE PARKWAY UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly Power Hour event. 8-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall Annex, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker is Joe Riley, engineering project manager for the S.C. Department of Transportation. Topic: Update on the Berlin G. Myers Parkway phase III project.
GREENBELT FUNDING: Charleston County Government holds a workshop on applying for funding from its $20 million rural and urban Greenbelt program. 9-11 a.m. Council Chambers, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Go to greenbelt.charlestoncounty.org for details.
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.
DEC. 6
HIRING WORKSHOP: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Hiring and Planning for 2019.” 9-11 a.m. Trident United Way, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Billie Attaway. $25. Call 843-740-6160 or go to www.charlestonsbdc.com for details.