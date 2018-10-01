TODAY
AGRIBUSINESS SEMINAR: The S.C. Department of Agriculture and SCORE hold a free seminar for agribusiness entrepreneurs and rural small business owners. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Topics include business planning, financing sources, using websites and social media, and sales venues. Advanced registration required. Go to www.charlestonsc.score.org or email kplayer@scda.sc.gov for details.
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Irvin Condon, county probate judge. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
OCT. 9
MONCKS CORNER UPDATE: The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce holds an update on growth and development in Moncks Corner. 8:30 a.m. Berkeley Electric Cooperative, 551 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner. Scheduled speaker is Mayor Michael Lockliear. Free. RSVP to 843-761-8238 or go to www.berkeleysc.org for more information.
NOTARY SEMINAR: The S.C. Secretary of State office holds a free seminar for South Carolina notaries and anyone interested in becoming a notary. 6-7:30 p.m. Trident Technical College, Building 920, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Go to www.scsos.com for details.
OCT. 9-10
AEROSPACE SUMMIT: The annual S.C. Aerospace Conference & Expo is held. Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speaker is Columbia native Gen. Charles Bolden, a former astronaut and former administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Go to https://southcarolinaaerospaceconference.com/ for details.
OCT. 11
CYBERSECURITY BASICS: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop “Cybersecurity 101.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Scott Wiesman, founder and chief technology officer of Workwies Technologies. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
OCT. 12
SALES WORKSHOP: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds a workshop: “Strategic Sales and Service 2.0.” 9-11 a.m. 402 N. Main St., Summerville. Scheduled speaker is sales trainer Shari Pash. $35 for members; $50 for others. Registration required by Oct 3. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for more details.
SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING: The S.C. Small Business Development Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the S.C. Research Authority holds a workshop on search engine optimization, search engine marketing, content marketing, and social media marketing. 1-3 p.m. SCRA, 315 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Scheduled speaker is Demming Bass of Google's Get Your Business Online Program. Go to http://tiny.cc/13tsyy for details.
OCT. 16
MANUFACTURERS COUNCIL: The Lowcountry Manufacturers Council holds its annual meeting and dinner. 6-9 p.m. Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is Jeff Moore, vice president of manufacturing, Americas, and plant manager at Volvo Car in Berkeley County. $100 for members; $130 for others. Go to https://bit.ly/2NHjXgN for details.
OCT. 17
LAND CONSERVATION: The American Institute for Economic Research's Bastiat Society of Charleston meets. 6-8:30 p.m. Sticky Fingers, 235 Meeting St., Charleston. Topic: Creating America's Next Big Park — With Private Funds." Scheduled speaker is Laura Huggins, CEO of Montana Prairie Holdings and a research fellow at the Property and Environment Research Center. Email charleston@bastiatsociety.com for details.
OCT. 25
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
OCT. 29-31
S.C. MARITIME CONFERENCE: The 45th annual S.C. International Trade Conference is held. Gaillard Center, Calhoun St., Charleston.
OCT. 31
SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM: The S.C. State Ports Authority holds “SC Logistics Tech Talk 2018.” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hyatt Place’s Sterling Hall, 560 King St., Charleston. Scheduled speakers include S.C. Commerce Department chief Bobby Hitt and representatives from New York Shipping Exchange, Knightscope, DHL, and Michelin. $125 until Aug. 31; $125-$175 afterward. Go to https://techtalk2018.eventbrite.com for details.
NOV. 6-8
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT: The South Carolina Community Loan Fund holds its “Investing in Community Summit ‘18: Where Community and Capital Meet.” Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Anton Gunn, chief diversity officer for the Medical University of South Carolina, and Mark Constantine, president and CEO of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. $50-$150. Go to http://sccommunityloanfund.org for details
NOV. 12-14
RECYCLING SUMMIT: The Southeast Recycling Development Council holds its 2018 summit on the status and future of the industry. Historic Charleston DoubleTree, 181 Church St., Charleston. Go to https://www.serdc.org/event-2830440 for registration details.
NOV. 15
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon with state lawmakers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd. Invited participants are S.C. Sen. Sean Bennett; Rep. Katie Arrington; Rep. Joe Daning; and Rep. Chris Murphy. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.