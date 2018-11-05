TODAY
TAX SALES: Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester county governments hold their annual sales of real estate and mobile homes with delinquent property taxes. Charleston: 9 a.m. 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston; Berkeley: 10 a.m. 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner; Dorchester: 10 a.m. 201 Johnston St., St George.
ESTATE ADMINISTRATION: Charleston County Probate Court holds a free estate administration workshop. 10 a.m.-noon. 84 Broad St., Charleston. Register by calling 843-958-5030.
TUESDAY
COUNTY JOB FAIR: Charleston County Government holds an employment fair. 9-11:30 a.m. SC Works, 1930 Hanahan Road, North Charleston.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT: The South Carolina Community Loan Fund holds its “Investing in Community Summit ‘18: Where Community and Capital Meet.” Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia. Scheduled keynote speakers are Anton Gunn, chief diversity officer for the Medical University of South Carolina, and Mark Constantine, president and CEO of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation. $50-$150. Go to http://sccommunityloanfund.org for details
WEDNESDAY & NOV. 14
RETIREMENT PLANNING: The College of Charleston Center for Continuing and Professional Education holds a two-part retirement planning seminar, with an alternate session held Nov. 8 and 15. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 25 St. Philip St., Charleston. Scheduled instructors are Nicholas Pavia and Brian Brown of Commonwealth Financial Group. $55. Call 843-953-6684 for details.
SATURDAY
CO-OP MEETING: Berkeley Electric Cooperative holds its annual meeting of members and board election. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9850 U.S. Highway 78, Ladson. Free. Go to https://www.berkeleyelectric.coop/ for details.
NOV. 12-14
RECYCLING SUMMIT: The Southeast Recycling Development Council holds its 2018 summit on the status and future of the industry. Historic Charleston DoubleTree, 181 Church St., Charleston. Go to https://www.serdc.org/event-2830440 for registration details.
NOV. 13
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GROUP: The Charleston Regional Development Alliance holds its annual luncheon Noon-2 p.m. Trident Technical College Complex for Economic Development, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is neuroscientist and business strategist Robert Cooper. Topic: "Building An Uncatchable Lead: How Charleston, And Its Leaders, Can Win the Future." $100. Go to https://www.crda.org/annualluncheon/ for details.
CYBERSECURITY PRIMER: The Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “Cybersecurity 101.” 3-5 p.m. First Citizens building, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Scott Wiesman, founder and chief technology officer of Workwies Technologies. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
BASTIAT SOCIETY: The American Institute for Economic Research’s Bastiat Society meets. 6-8:30 p.m. Sticky Fingers, 235 Meeting St., Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Robert Bradley, founder and CEO of the Institute for Energy Research. Topic: "The Contra-Capitalist Company: Can Capitalism Survive?” Go to https://www.aier.org/events for details.
NOV. 14
CONSTRUCTION GROUP: The Construction Specifications Institute’s Charleston chapter meets. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Meridian Brick and Masonry, 121 Mellichamp Road, Summerville. Free for members; $20 for others. Go to charleston.csinet.org for details.
CEO ROUNDTABLE: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a roundtable discussion for owners or CEOs of active businesses that are at least a year old. 9-10:30 a.m. Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free. Registration required. Go go https://charlestonsc.score.org/ for details
NOV. 15
LEGISLATIVE LUNCHEON: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual legislative luncheon with state lawmakers. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Country Club 400 Country Club Blvd. Invited participants are S.C. Sen. Sean Bennett; Rep. Katie Arrington; Rep. Joe Daning; and Rep. Chris Murphy. $40 for members; $65 for others. Go to www.greatersummerville.org for details.
HOMEOWNERSHIP WORKSHOP: Origin SC holds an introductory workshop on homeownership. 6-8 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. $49. Registration required: Go to www.originsc.org for details
NOV. 17
FIRST-TIME HOME BUYERS: Origin SC holds a homeownership workshop for first-time buyers. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston. Topics include mortgage options, market conditions, home warranties, fees, tax credits and credit scores. $49. Space is limited, and registration is required. Call 843-735-7802 or go to https://bit.ly/2PQu7IN for details.
NOV. 27
ACCOUNTING OVERVIEW: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds an accounting overview for small businesses.6-7:45 p.m. Mount Pleasant Regional Library 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. Topics include financial statements, cash flow management, using Quickbooks, and tax reporting basics. Scheduled speaker is Joe Hinske of Legare Bailey Hinske LLC. Free. Registration required. Go go https://charlestonsc.score.org/ for details.
NOV. 28
SUMMERVILLE PARKWAY UPDATE: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly Power Hour event. 8-9 a.m. Summerville Town Hall Annex, 200 S. Main St. Scheduled speaker is Joe Riley, engineering project manager for the S.C. Department of Transportation. Topic: Update on the Berlin G. Myers Parkway phase III project.
DEC. 4-6
DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUMMIT: The Charleston Defense Contractors Association holds its 12th annual defense summit. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. $400-$500. Go to summit.charlestondca.org for details.