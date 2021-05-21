Softball season again star-studded

Another local softball season was highlighted by overpowering arms and loud bats.
North Augusta was once again at the head of the class, cruising to a Region 5-AAAA championship and playing for a district title. Junior Katelyn Cochran was untouchable in the circle, going 16-4 with a 0.70 ERA. She struck out 254 batters in 120 innings, and she turned in one of the year's best performances when she pitched a perfect game against South Aiken. Not that she needed much offensive support, but six of her teammates batted .400 or better in a loaded lineup.
Wagener-Salley also had a successful season, winning the Region 3-A championship despite only having seven players on the first day of tryouts. They had a pair of All-State selections in Gracie Starnes and Katelyn Hearn. Starnes, also an All-State selection in volleyball, was a strikeout machine in the circle and also hit 13 home runs. Against North, she threw a no-hitter while also hitting for the cycle.
Midland Valley made another trip to the playoffs after a second-place finish in Region 5-AAAA. Kylee Wheat was picked for the North-South All-Star game.
South Aiken rode some hot bats into the playoffs as an at-large selection. Kate Platte batted .597 for the season, and 17 of her 40 hits were for extra bases. Senior Hallie Miller, a Columbia International signee, batted .481 with a team-high 22 RBI.
Barnwell reached the Class AA playoffs as a No. 2 seed and knocked off Region 6-AA champ Timberland in the opener. Ridge Spring-Monetta also made it to the playoffs following a runner-up finish in Region 3-A.