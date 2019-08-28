Mom of the Month: Michelle L. Harris
Michelle Harris has had a long career of juggling it all with ease. She's the former owner of the wildly successful Cafe Medley on Sullivan's Island and mom to three small children, twin girls Mimi and Liv, 5, and son Ty, 4. Friends love her for her sense of loyalty and adventure. Before becoming a mom, she was an avid hang glider who traveled the world flying through the sky with her husband Drew.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
A: I used to own a coffee shop.
Q: What are you really good at?
A: Making people feel comfortable.
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
A: Trust yourself, you know more than you think.
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
A: Sullivan's Island
Q: What are your favorite things (besides your family)?
A: Quality time with girlfriends and the mountains.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: Making it in New York City all by myself and my work at the coffee shop.
About the Cover
Model Alexis Kingry was all smiles with son Bodie, 20 months, at White Point Garden in downtown Charleston. Alexis is just getting back to school as an English teacher at Stratford High School in Goose Creek and Bodie spends his days hanging out with grandma. When they're not posing for pics, both of them love pool days and heading to the beach.
