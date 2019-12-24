Mom of the Month: Jeleata Nicole
She's a wife and mom of two girls ages 10 and 6, and a boy, age 3. She's also committed to helping the parents of children diagnosed with plagiocephaly, a condition where a baby's head is flat or misshapen. Nicole adds her creative touches to the cranial helmets used to treat the common disorder.
"It was a difficult time for us, and if I can help other families going through this, as an artist, I have done my job." she says.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
A: I was one of 28 artists chosen to participate in the Donkeys Around Town project in Philadelphia. It was an honor to be chosen to participate in such a historical event.
Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?
A: Being new to the Lowcountry and seeing all the amazing talent, I’m just trying to find my place here as an artist. I love to create works for all types and styles. That being portrait paintings to pencil drawings and more. But being a cranial helmet painter is dear to my heart, especially having gone through it ourselves.
Q: What are you really good at?
A: Paying attention to detail. It can be a good or bad thing depending on how you look at it, or it could be something that gives everything that extra sparkle.
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
A: Take the chance to fall, and hope for the chance to fly.
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
A: Kiawah Island with my family and a paintbrush in hand
Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
A: Painting, cooking and shopping. Aside from spending quality time together, we’re big foodies. So I love tasting all the amazing eats around town and painting them as well.
Q: What are you most proud of?
One of my biggest accomplishments is curating a show with Compassion International, a church-based charity that helps children suffering from poverty in Jesus name. After walking through one of their Walk Through Experiences, I found myself in tears. I decided right there and then that I needed to find a way to give back, but in my own way. Together we put on an art show and I had the privilege of having one of these amazing survivors as a guest speaker. I now have a collection of art dedicated to just them where a portion of these sales goes back to them.
About the Cover
It's the New Year and we thought we'd celebrate with a trip to the Aquarium. Jacob, 10, and his mom Gilberta Bannister were all smiles as they studied the fish and enjoyed all that the South Carolina Aquarium has to offer.
Jacob attends Windsor Hill Elementary in North Charleston where he's in the fifth grade. He loves playing with his Christmas presents. Photographer Lauren Petracca captured these shots of mother and son taking it all in.
Thank you to the South Carolina Aquarium for hosting us as we explored marine life at their gorgeous facility.
LCP Social
This month we collected your favorite photos 2019. We got so many replies, but this photo of Sheila and Gerard Vega with kids Jarren, 16, and Gizelle, 9, taken at Folly Beach, was a favorite.
