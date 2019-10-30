Mom of the Month: Estefania Flores
A mom to a 6-year-old daughter, Estefania Flores of Summerville has a lot to tend to. She works full time as the Regional Engagement Director for Andrew Yang for President 2020 and goes to school in the evenings at The Citadel where she studies political science.
"I always try to volunteer when it's possible to bring my 6 year old daughter with me. I find it important that she sees me doing things for others in our community," says Flores. "My passion lies in promoting self education and knowing your rights so I, along with a local immigration attorney, Nina Cano, started an organization called Charleston VOTA! which focuses on getting out the vote for Hispanics in the Lowcountry specifically."
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
A: Because I am very involved in politics and genuinely like learning about government, I think people would be surprised to know that I have family and loved ones who belong on a different ideological spectrum and we actually have healthy debates and get over it. My hope is that these dynamics become normal and not so unique. I want my daughter to be a well rounded adult so I would prefer to have her around different people.
Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?
A: Lately, I have been watching many videos and listening to many podcasts about fitting more time into a day. Waking up at 5 a.m. to read a good book sounds great in theory until the night before keeps you up writing a paper. With that being said, I recognize that am blessed to have the problems I have. When I get too stressed though, I remind myself that I have an amazing support system including my partner and my family while others may not be so lucky.
Q: What are you really good at?
A: I have great judgment. Whether it comes to interacting with someone professionally or personally, I always know if someone is genuine or has a hidden agenda and this helps me determine the parameters of our relationship. At the same time, certain connections bring out an instant bond that needs no explanation.
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
A: "Every difference of opinion, is not a difference of principle," - Thomas Jefferson said this after winning the third presidential election, I admire his leadership.
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
A: I absolutely love El Pincho Taco downtown Charleston. The owner creates a homey feeling when you step in, the food is great and the music makes for good vibes. Best of all it's kid-friendly!
Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
A: Out of my top three favorite things, my books would be number one. I love having physical books and I'll never be able to get used to e-books. I also love to make my family happy through my cooking. I think food is always a great way to bring people together. Lastly, I enjoy the water, especially the ocean. I love being in it or simply listening to the waves.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: We tend to be proud of our children but I am most proud of my parents. They have worked so hard all their lives especially my mom who cooked for us six days a week year round! I always thought their way of life was normal but now that I'm an adult I see that their are so many temptations in life that truly test your level of responsibility. I believe that this is why I now have a strong work ethic ingrained in me. I hope I am making them proud as well.
About the Cover
For November issue, we're in the kitchen cooking with the kids. Mom Leann Keitt and daughter Alisa Keitt, 7, were all smiles in the kitchen with Isabella DiNicola, 5. Both Alisa and Isabella love to be in the kitchen cooking. Alisa likes to make pancakes and Isabella loves making cookies, spaghetti and strawberry shortcake.
When Alisa isn't in the kitchen she loves playing with her cousins and going to school at Mevers School of Excellence. Isabella loves going to the beach and going to school at St. Andrews School of Math and Science.
Thank you to Gallie Coles of Sullivan's Island for hosting us in her gorgeous kitchen.
