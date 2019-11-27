In 2016, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released its official recommendations on the amount of sleep children and teenagers need for optimal health.
- Infants 4 to 12 months should sleep 12 to 16 hours per 24 hours (including naps).
- Children 1 to 2 years of age should sleep 11 to 14 hours per 24 hours (including naps).
- Children 3 to 5 years of age should sleep 10 to 13 hours per 24 hours (including naps).
- Children 6 to 12 years of age should sleep nine to 12 hours per 24 hours.
- Teenagers 13 to 18 years of age should sleep eight to 10 hours per 24 hours.
Researchers concluded the number of recommended hours is related to overall better health outcomes, including improved attention, behavior, learning, memory, emotional regulation, quality of life and mental and physical health.
They also found sleeping fewer than the recommended hours is associated with attention, behavior and learning problems.
Insufficient sleep also increases the risk of accidents, injuries, hypertension, obesity, diabetes and depression. Insufficient sleep in teenagers is associated with increased risk of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.
Source: aasm.org