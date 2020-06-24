Slavery to Civil Rights

Ruth Miller and Alec Cooley’s recounting of the progress of African Americans from the 1600s to present day is a thickly researched book filled with historic photographs and hidden gems around the Charleston area.
Miller offers these under-appreciated icons of the civil rights movement that are included in the tour that accompanies the book.
North Atlantic & Prioleau St. – now inland two blocks, it was in antebellum days a waterfront site where a group of women and children slaves hid in darkness awaiting Robert Smalls, a slave who commandeered a Confederate ship and sailed it into Union arms, winning the freedom of everyone on board. Smalls later rose to prominence and a seat in the U.S. Congress.
103 Church St. – a long-gone fashionable restaurant owned by free blacks, who dominated the catering business at the time. Many of them owned their own slaves.
89-91 Church St. – an all-black tenement fictionalized by writer Dubose Heyward to great acclaim. The novel became a play with gospel music adapted by George and Ira Gershwin, who turned it into the opera Porgy and Bess.
76 Meeting Street at St. Michael’s Alley – an urban compound fill with slaves. “Urban slavery was unrelated to plantation slavery,” Miller says. Those enslaved in the city were often taught trades and even rented out around town. “The city was built by black bricklayers and carpenters. Half the blacksmiths in the city were enslaved,” she says.
The Federal Court at 61 Meeting St. – where Judge Walter Waring ruled against segregation in Briggs v. Elliott, a precursor to Brown v. Board of Education that prohibited separate education for blacks and whites.
Mills House Hotel at 155 Meeting St. – Freed slaves Joseph and Susan Rainey ran a barbershop and dressmaking business in the hotel. Following the Civil War, he won election to Congress.
116 Broad St. – the birthplace of she-crab soup by the mayor’s chef William Deas. Congressman Mendel Rivers shipped the soup to D.C. to serve at parties.
The city’s AME churches – each historic in its own right. Also, says Miller, visit an AME church in the country to see a different version of an African American faith community.
Penn Center, Helena Island -- the site of one of the country's first schools for formerly enslaved Africans, now focusing on the heritage of the Sea Islands and Gullah Geechee culture.