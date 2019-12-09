Now that you’re armed with a favorite beer or interesting wine, where are you going to go with it?
A restaurant without a developed drinks program isn’t automatically on the BYOB train, often because their insurance policies expressly prohibit it. That’s the case at Taste of the Islands in West Ashley, for example.
Other restaurateurs would prefer to sell their own alcoholic beverages. At Thai Palm, one of the foremost local interpreters of Thai cooking, customers who want wine are restricted to choosing between the house white and the house red. Similarly, Mei Thai, a Filipino restaurant in North Charleston, asks guests to stick to its beer-and-wine list.
But it’s always worth calling ahead to suss out at the situation. At least at press time, the following excellent restaurants were among those in the Charleston area which allow customers to bring beer or wine.
Brazilian Buffet Bakery: True to its name, this Goose Creek institution serves iconic Brazilian dishes in all-you-can-eat quantities, including stewed meats; fried cassava; baked cheese bread and simmered black beans. (1256 Red Bank Rd., Goose Creek, 843-553-8141)
Golden Garden: Although Golden Garden looks like every other Chinese takeout joint in town, this Mt. Pleasant restaurant offers a menu of traditional specialties as well as muu shu chicken and chow mein. (778 S. Shelmore Blvd., 843-388-8183)
Istanbul Shish Kebab Buffet: There’s a changing array of prepared dishes on the ell-shaped buffet which anchors this restaurant near Tanger Outlets, but one of the constants is a pita heater, perpetually spitting out freshly-baked bread to accompany Istanbul’s top-notch hummus. (4940 Centre Pointe Dr. Suite C, North Charleston, 843-996-4738)
Ko Cha: Because it doesn’t have tabletop grills, this West Ashley restaurant is sometimes overlooked by Korean food fans, but it remains the leading local choice for japchae and sundubu. (3515 Mary Ader Ave., 843-766-0301)
Ma Gloria's Trinidad Restaurant: One of the newest additions to an already thriving expat Caribbean scene, the ultra-welcoming Ma Gloria's has earned well-deserved raves for its oxtails, saltfish, wings and roti. (3313 Meeting St. Road, 843-203-4662)
The Seafood Pot: Viet-Cajun seafood houses are opening in North Charleston at a rapid rate, but this counter-service restaurant was the first local entry in the field. More importantly for winter, it’s the source of impeccable gumbo. (5629 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, 843-737-5173)