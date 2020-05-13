Signs of deflation emerge at the wholesale level, index shows; UN projects virus will slash $8.5 trillion in global ou

Wholesale prices fell record 1.3%
WASHINGTON — Wholesale prices slid a record 1.3 percent in April led by a 19 percent plunge in the cost of energy, further signaling the potential threat of deflation in the United States.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, fell by the largest level on records dating to 2009 as the disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic rattled the U.S. and the global economy.
On Tuesday, the U.S. reported that consumer prices declined 0.8 percent in April, the steepest month-to-month fall since the 2008 financial crisis.
The decline of prices at both the retail and wholesale levels raise concerns that the seismic evaporation of demand brought on by a pandemic could ignite a destabilizing bout of deflation, something not seen in the United States since the economic collapse of the 1930s.
"The economy is on deflation watch for producers and consumers now that economic demand is falling away more quickly than anytime ... since the Great Depression," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Bank in New York. "Inflation isn't coming back in this economy for a long, long time."
Food prices at the wholesale level also fell in April, dropping 0.5 percent, although that decline could be reversed in coming months given shortages that have started to appear in such areas as meat and pork products.
UN gauges virus' economic damage
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations is forecasting that the coronavirus pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2 percent this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
The U.N.’s mid-year report released Wednesday said COVID-19 is expected to slash global economic output by nearly $8.5 trillion over the next two years, wiping out nearly all gains of the past four years.
In January, the U.N. forecast a modest growth of 2.5 percent in 2020.
The United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects report said the pandemic is also “exacerbating poverty and inequality,” with an estimated 34.3 million people likely to fall below the extreme poverty line in 2020 — 56 percent of them in Africa.
It said an additional 130 million people may join the ranks of people living in extreme poverty by 2030, dealing a “huge blow” to global efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger by the end of the decade.
Dispute over Tesla factory may be over
DETROIT — It appears the dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of shutdown orders appears to have ended.
The Alameda County Public Health Department announced on Twitter late Tuesday that the Fremont, California, plant will be able to go beyond basic operations this week and start making vehicles Monday — as long as it delivers on worker safety precautions that it agreed to.
It wasn't clear from a news release whether Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk would face any punishment for reopening last Monday in defiance of county orders. The release said Fremont police would verify whether Tesla was holding up its part of the agreement. The deal requires that public health indicators have to remain stable or improve for the factory to stay open.
"We will be working with the Fremont PD to verify Tesla is adhering to physical distancing and that agreed upon health and safety measures are in place for the safety of their workers as they prepare for full production," the release said.
Tesla's factory reopened Monday for pre-production with Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him, and operations apparently continued into Tuesday. The company met a Monday deadline to submit a site-specific plan to protect worker safety.
But the reopening defied orders from the health department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can't fully open under restrictions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Mexico aims to restart industrial plants
MEXICO CITY — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged Wednesday to begin reopening Mexico's economy next week — under pressure at home and from U.S. officials — even as the country saw its largest one-day jump in coronavirus cases, hospitals are reeling, and testing remains inadequate.
Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez said the move would be "gradual, orderly and cautious," and that by May 18, industries like construction, mining, and car and truck manufacturing would be allowed to resume. But the governor of a state that is home to major auto plants warned that lifting restrictions now could lead to the pandemic getting "out of control."
The country's lockdown — which began in March — will remain in place, but work in the industries Marquez cited will be allowed to begin again because Mexico's top advisory body on the pandemic, the General Health Council, said Tuesday it had decided to classify them as "essential activities."
Mexico has been under pressure from U.S. officials to reopen auto assembly plants, in particular, because without them, integrated supply chains would make it hard for plants in the U.S. and Canada to reopen. At home, the National Alliance of Small Business Owners has also complained about lockdown measures, often imposed, quasi-legally, at the local level.
But others in Mexico fear a reopening — saying the measures were too long in coming and haven't been in place for long enough. The announcement came as hospitals from Mexico City to its northern border with the U.S. were nearing overload, and many manufacturing workers in border cities like Ciudad Juarez had only recently been sent home in the wake of protests demanding a shutdown.