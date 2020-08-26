Sidebar: Who’s at risk for preeclampsia? More than just first-time moms

It’s best known as a condition that affects first-time mothers. But women giving birth for the first time aren’t the only ones for whom preeclampsia can become a concern.
Being very young or middle-aged, having preexisting medical conditions, obesity and even race can play a role in who is most at risk for preeclampsia—a condition that arises only in pregnancy, and at its worst can threaten the life of mother and baby due to high blood pressure reducing blood flow to vital organs.
One-third of all preeclampsia cases occur within a first pregnancy, says Dr. Elizabeth Dacus, an obstetrician and gynecologist with Trident Health System. And those can occur “without any warning at all,” she adds, “which is always the reason we’re so vigilant for everyone.”
Other women at higher risk for preeclampsia include those who already have high blood pressure prior to pregnancy; those who have preexisting medical conditions such as diabetes; those who have autoimmune conditions such as lupus; and those mothers who are younger or older when they give birth. Preeclampsia risks rise for expectant mothers both younger than 18 and older than 40, Dacus says.
And Dacus adds she’s seeing more preeclampsia cases as underlying medical conditions increase. “As our population becomes more obese, less active, the more we’re going to see diabetes at a younger age, and that definitely becomes more of a risk factor,” she says. “Certainly that’s a trend that’s unfortunately happening within our country.”
For black women, preeclampsia rates are 60 percent higher than those for white women, according to a study by the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project. And preeclampsia rates in the South tend to be higher than those in the nation at large, says Dr. Eugene Chang, maternal fetal medical director at MUSC.
“The Southeast United States has a higher rate of preeclampsia than really the rest of the country, and that has to do with the underlying diseases we see in people in the area,” he adds. “Unfortunately the only thing we have to help try and prevent preeclampsia is taking low-dose aspirin, and that really doesn’t result in a huge decrease in the amount of preeclampsia we see.”